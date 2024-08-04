'Selling Sunset' Star Bre Tiesi Admits Working Out Has Been 'Really Hard' Since Giving Birth to Her and Nick Cannon's Son Legendary
Between being one of Los Angeles' top realtors, starring on Selling Sunset and being the best mom to her and Nick Cannon's 2-year-old son, Legendary, it can sometimes be difficult for Bre Tiesi to find time for a solid workout.
So, how does she have such a flawless physique? Tiesi shares her fitness secrets during an exclusive interview with OK! while promoting her partnership with Passes, a content platform that helps creators diversify their revenue streams, scale their businesses and become entrepreneurs by offering fans access to exclusive content and experiences.
"I am a fricking health crazy person," the brunette beauty quips, admitting: "It's been definitely been really hard since I've had my son."
"People used to say all the time, 'I'm too busy to work out.' And I was like, 'No one's ever too busy to work out.' But now, I truly grasp it," Tiesi reflects. "It's something I really want to help with because it really is difficult to find the motivation to get there and nonetheless know what to do."
This is one of the main reasons Tiesi is overly excited about her partnership with Passes, as the app will allow her to share "full workouts" with fans.
"For people that sign up and have basically an unlimited membership with me, I'll talk to you, I'll answer your questions. I have a lot of people that hit me up for advice on situations that they're going through. I take this [membership] as people that are a little bit more serious about what they're asking me and being here by paying a small premium versus some of the craziness I have to filter through on socials," she explains.
In case fans are eager for a sneak peek inside Tiesi's fitness routine, the realtor tells OK!: "I work out every single day. I love it. Whether it's even just hiking or tennis or some sort of something extra."
"I still don't have a workout routine per se. Honestly, it's chaos," the mom-of-one jokes.
Now that Tiesi has a home gym, she's able to let her son join in on the fun.
"It's very cute. He's in there and he's trying to copy everything I'm doing. I actually just got him a baby spin bike and some little baby weights," the reality star reveals of her adorable toddler. "He loves it. He copies everything I do and I just think it's amazing because as he gets older, it's going to be something that he's interested in and he's seen me do and something that he will instill in his life. It's going to just be natural."
"Today I had tennis and he literally sat there the whole hour and watched me play. Kids at his age don't have that time type of an attention span," Tiesi admits.
But what is Tiesi's secret?
"Being a new mom, I made sure my child was adjusting to my lifestyle. I didn't change my lifestyle for my child, which can sound harsh, but it keeps your mental health [in check] and everyone's happy," the social media personality explains. "Everyone knows my son is like the happiest kid on the planet and he is very intelligent."
"I just get up every day and I'm like, 'All right, what can I do to work smarter, not harder? What can I do to be a good and present mom?'" she adds.
Tiesi also plans to help her supporters maintain a decent diet through Passes.
"It gets a little gray for me because I get nervous since I'm not a nutritionist. This is just what works for me. I do low carb, high protein, veggies, all the basic things that we're taught. But, I can give some of the actual meals and ingredients [on Passes] so that you can make them and know how to meal prep," she says. "You know, abs are made in the kitchen. Workouts are great, but if you're not eating correctly and you're not supporting your muscle, it's a waste."