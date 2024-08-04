'Selling Sunset' Star Bre Tiesi Admits Working Out Has Been 'Really Hard' Since Giving Birth to Her and Nick Cannon's Son Legendary

Between being one of Los Angeles' top realtors, starring on Selling Sunset and being the best mom to her and Nick Cannon's 2-year-old son, Legendary, it can sometimes be difficult for Bre Tiesi to find time for a solid workout.

So, how does she have such a flawless physique? Tiesi shares her fitness secrets during an exclusive interview with OK! while promoting her partnership with Passes, a content platform that helps creators diversify their revenue streams, scale their businesses and become entrepreneurs by offering fans access to exclusive content and experiences.