Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Bre Tiesi Slips On Bikini To Hit The Sand With Their 5-Month-Old Son: Photos
Life's a beach for these two! Nick Cannon's baby mama Bre Tiesi is clearly unbothered by the news that the rapper is expecting his twelfth child.
On Thursday, November 17, the brunette beauty slipped on a Fendi string bikini and took their 5-month-old son out to the sand, sharing a few pics from their day on Instagram.
"Watching you see things for the first time is the most beautiful thing I have ever experienced 💕," the mom-of-one, 31, gushed in the caption, with the pictures showing little Legendary Love Cannon in a matching khaki set.
"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ the cutest," commented Selling Sunset costar Heather Rae Young, while their other colleague Chrishell Stause wrote, "Awwww the cutest!!!"
Some of the model's pals were more focused on the new mom's figure, with one declaring, "The bounce back is astronomical 😍🔥."
"You’re a snack 🔥," echoed another.
NICK CANNON ANNOUNCES BIRTH OF THIRD BABY WITH ADDY DE LA ROSA: 'GET READY BECAUSE THE WORLD IS YOURS'
Cannon and Tiesi welcomed their son over the summer, and though the comedian, 42, has welcomed a few more kids since then, she doesn't understand why the public has bashed him for having several children with multiple women.
"I'm not really opinionated in other's people business. That's not really my thing. When it first started happening I was just like, 'I don't understand why everyone is so concerned. Like, why are you upset about what happens in my household?'" she said.
"For me, it doesn't actually genuinely affect me," she insisted. "I understand people's side and they're used to their conventional relationships. That's what's instilled in us. Whatever you want to call this has been going on for years."
The real estate agent noted she has "pretty thick skin," and for her, it's most important that Cannon is an active and caring parent.
"To have the entire world have an opinion on your life and wish bad things on your kids, that was the hardest thing for me," she revealed of her scrutinized pregnancy. "Obviously, you [just] hope that your kids see enough from how well he treats you and see a great father figure."