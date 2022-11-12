Nick Cannon Announces Birth Of Third Baby With Abby De La Rosa: 'Get Ready Because The World Is Yours'

"A BEAUTIFUL DAY for 'BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON' to arrive!" the Drumline star wrote next to a picture of himself, De La Rosa and their newborn. "Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself."

"Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother," he praised his partner. "Your resilience and strength doesn’t go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the world’s madness and my constant craziness is so impressive."