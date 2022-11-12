Nick Cannon Announces Birth Of Third Baby With Abby De La Rosa: 'Get Ready Because The World Is Yours'
Nick Cannon is a dad... again! The proud father announced the birth of his third child with Abby De La Rosa on Friday evening, November 11, in a heartfelt Instagram post.
"A BEAUTIFUL DAY for 'BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON' to arrive!" the Drumline star wrote next to a picture of himself, De La Rosa and their newborn. "Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself."
"Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother," he praised his partner. "Your resilience and strength doesn’t go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the world’s madness and my constant craziness is so impressive."
"Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration," he continued. "Thank you!! If I don’t say it enough! You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day!"
"BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B!" he added in conclusion. "Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!"
Aside from Beautiful, the Masked Singer host shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, Golden, 7, Powerful Queen, 1 and Rise, with Brittany Bell, 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion with De La Rosa, Legendary Love, 4 months, with Bre Tiesi and Onyx Ice, 2 months, with LaNisha Cole.
He is also expecting another baby with Alyssa Scott after the couple lost their newborn son, Zen, last December.
As Cannon continues to welcome new children into the world, psychologist Jo Hemmings recently speculated the television personality may be seeking to validate his masculinity and work through personal issues of his own through fatherhood.
"Continuing to have children, can also become addictive in itself and so if Nick has an emotional need to fill, he may think that each child will help with that process and they'll fill the space," she explained. "With Nick, I imagine that being left with his paternal grandparents as a child after his parents divorced, may have given him a distorted view of family dynamics, or he might have felt resentful or neglected in some way."