Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Brittany Bell Reveals Their Son Golden Sagon, 7, Is Starting 4th Grade: 'Yes, He's Advanced'

Celebrity kids are headed back to school.

Aug. 28 2024, Published 3:35 p.m. ET

Nick Cannon and baby mama Brittany Bell have a little genius on their hands.

Last week, Bell shared a photo of their 7-year-old son, Golden Sagon, before his first day of the new school year, and the mom-of-three revealed that despite his young age, he was entering 4th grade.

"Back to school for all of us!! My bright babies!! And my Rizzy who is already ready for school and had to jump in before we all were off!!" she captioned a photo that also showed her and Cannon's daughter, Powerful Queen, 3, and their youngest son, Rise Messiah.

"Golden is 7 in 4th grade (yes he’s advanced and yes his emotional intelligence matches his cognitive intellect) and our Pretty Pow is already in Pre-K big kids class! Weee so proud!!" she raved.

Bell boasted that Golden Sagon was "elected as his class representative" last year and said her little girl is "quite popular."

"Can’t wait for this year and what they will do!" Bell gushed.

It's unclear if the comedian, 43, was there to send the tots off for their first day, as he also has several other children with five more women.

In addition to his three little ones with Bell, he shares 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, daughter Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole and daughter Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott.

He also co-parents twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, as well as daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, with Abby De La Rosa.

In addition, he and Scott shared son Zen, who passed away of brain cancer in 2021 at 5 months old.

The Masked Singer host has received backlash over his decision to have so many children, though he insisted he spends alone time with each of them.

When asked about his plans this past Father's Day, he explained, "It's definitely one of those days where I got to be on my Ps and Qs the entire day. It's supposed to be a day where I get to rest, but I want to give all my kids the opportunity to connect and give me gifts, and all that type of stuff. It's a fun day and I appreciate all the love that I get on that day."

The Drumline actor has also noted that he pays child support for each of his offspring.

"My money is they money. They can have whatever they want," he insisted in a past interview. "My account is their account, and there's a lot in there so we ain't gonna run out."

