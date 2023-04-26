Abby De La Rosa Admits Watching Nick Cannon with Moms of his Other Kids Turns Her On
Nick Cannon shares 12 children with six different baby mamas, and while many may assume there is jealousy amongst the ladies, one of the woman set the record straight.
The comedian's baby mama Abby Del La Rosa — with whom he shares 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion, as well as newborn Beautiful — got real about the family's non-traditional dynamic on the coparents' new radio show, The Daily Cannon.
“I got love for all the women,” De La Rosa told Cannon. “For me, I think at times because I am so calm and chill, what it’ll do for me is kinda turn me on a little bit. I’m a little jealous, but at the same time, it’s just kinda like, you know, ‘This is my baby daddy.'”
Aside from the three children Cannon shares with De La Rosa, the Wild 'n Out star is dad to Moroccan and Monroe, who are almost 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as Golden, 6, Powerful, 2, and almost-6-month-old Rise with Brittany Bell.
He also shares 7-month-old Legendary with Bre Tiesi and 5-month-old Onyx with LaNisha Cole.
Most recently, Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed Halo in December 2022, making her his 12th child. Cannon and Scott's late son, Zen, tragically died in December 2021 as a result of brain cancer.
Though De La Rosa seems to love Cannon bonding with his other baby mamas, the father-of-12 recently revealed he rarely has everyone all together. According to Cannon, he only gathers everyone "when necessary," explaining that he would rather give each child their individual time with him.
"[The] only person that would benefit from having everyone in the same space would probably be me," The Masked Singer host said during an interview. "I actually love stepping into their world. Going to their sports games or giving them their personal time for the holidays. So I have no problem with bouncing around."
Aside from De La Rosa, Cannon's eldest twins also love their controversial family, according to him. The actor said Moroccan and Monroe "enjoy" having so many brothers and sisters, pointing out during a podcast appearance: "They have fun, and they’re the oldest."
