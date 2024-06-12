'Absolutely Insane': Nick Cannon Bashed for Planning a 'Meet and Greet' With All 11 of His Kids for Father's Day
Nick Cannon is under fire!
After the TV personality said he hoped to give all 11 of his kids the “opportunity to connect” with him on Father’s Day, he was roasted by fans for his choice of words.
“Why does this sound like he's gonna make them go on a reality competition and make them compete to hangout with their father,” one user penned, while another joked, “Is he doing a raffle?”
Others compared his remarks to meeting a celebrity, with one person saying, “A meet & greet with your own children is absolutely insane,” as a second added, “A press day for your own children is wild 😂.”
“‘Opportunity’ is a diabolical word to use in reference to allowing your kids to spend time with you,” one more individual echoed.
The backlash began after Cannon spoke with People about making time for all of his offspring on the holiday.
"It's definitely one of those days where I got to be on my Ps and Qs the entire day," Cannon shared. "It's supposed to be a day where I get to rest, but I want to give all my kids the opportunity to connect and give me gifts, and all that type of stuff. It's a fun day and I appreciate all the love that I get on that day."
The Masked Singer star shares 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey and also has sons Golden “Sagon” and Rise Messiah, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, with Brittany Bell. He additionally shares twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, daughter Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole and daughter Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott.
Cannon and Scott also had a son, Zen, who passed away of brain cancer in 2021 at 5 months old.
Though it is hard for the former America’s Got Talent host to make time for all of his kids, Nick was spotted at Moroccan and Monroe’s 13th birthday party, as OK! previously reported.
The twins celebrated in style, as the 43-year-old appeared to rent out a venue for the epic bash, which included tons of décor, cake and even custom “Roc + Roe” T-shirts for all of the guests.
“Happy 13th birthday Roc & Roe!! We turning up with the gang!!” he wrote in one social media post from the bash.
Nick also shared an upload with a special message about his oldest kids.
“Can’t believe 13 years ago I was blessed with the greatest gift of becoming a father!!” he wrote.
“God has truly had his hand on the lives of two of the most loving, kind, intelligent and well-balanced humans I have ever witnessed! Thank you for teaching how to love everyday and thank you for letting me be your dad! I’m going to eventually get it right, I promise!! Now let’s get back to partying! I love you Roc and Roe!! Happy Birthday!!!” Nick gushed.