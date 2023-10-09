Nick Cannon Fans Think His Mom Looks Just Like His Ex: 'Thought That Was Mariah Carey Without Makeup'
As Nick Cannon celebrated his 43rd birthday on Sunday, October 8, he made sure to honor the woman that gave him life: his mother!
"What a way to end this birthday!! With my First Borns and my Momma on her Birthing Day!!" the Masked Singer host captioned an Instagram photo of himself alongside his and ex-wife Mariah Carey's twins and his mom, Beth Gardner — the latter of whom had fans doing a double take, as she bares a close resemblance to the "We Belong Together" crooner.
"Nick’s mom looks like she could be Mariah herself or even her mother," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another confessed, "I thought that was Mariah Carey without makeup."
"That's why he loved Mariah Carey so much, cause she looks just like his mother ❤️," another Instagram follower said, with a fourth sharing, "Every time I see his mom, I forget how much she looks like Mariah Carey lol😬🤣."
Cannon and Carey, 54, married in 2008, though they filed for divorce at the end of 2014.
In a recent interview, the dad-of-12 said of why they split, "Imagine if, like, [Donald] Trump and [Vladimir] Putin had to live in the same house."
Nonetheless, the former spouses still have a strong bond as they co-parent their two kids, Moroccan and Monroe, 12.
"She’s high frequency. She always asks me, 'You aight? How you doin'? You handling it all?'" he shared in another interview of how Carey consistently reaches out to him. "When we talk daily, she’s just checking in on my spirit."
The Drumline lead also sung her praises when he recently discussed how she took care of him while he battled Lupus.
"She was my rock, man. She went hard," he gushed. "To be honest, I probably wouldn’t be alive if it wasn’t for how hard she went with the doctors, with me [and] my stubbornness. She was the perfect helpmate, the perfect matriarch, the perfect mom, the perfect wife in those scenarios."
"It probably took a toll on [our relationship] just because of the person I was in my head and the struggles that I was dealing with," he added. "But it definitely brought us closer together."
Cannon has ten other children with five different women: one with Bre Tiesi, three with Brittany Bell, three with Abby De La Rosa, one with LaNisha Cole and one with Alyssa Scott. He and Scott also shared a son who died at 5 months old in 2021.
On his Instagram Story, he appeared to spend time with most of the tots on his special day.