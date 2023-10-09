Nick Cannon Fans Think His Mom Looks Just Like His Ex: 'Thought That Was Mariah Carey Without Makeup'

As Nick Cannon celebrated his 43rd birthday on Sunday, October 8, he made sure to honor the woman that gave him life: his mother!

"What a way to end this birthday!! With my First Borns and my Momma on her Birthing Day!!" the Masked Singer host captioned an Instagram photo of himself alongside his and ex-wife Mariah Carey's twins and his mom, Beth Gardner — the latter of whom had fans doing a double take, as she bares a close resemblance to the "We Belong Together" crooner.