Nick Cannon Cracks Joke About 'Winning' Mariah Carey's Grammy Awards in Divorce

While Cannon was filling in for regular host Jamie Foxx — who has been privately battling a mysterious health issue — he quipped he was highly qualified to be at the helm of the music competition show due to his adjacency to the prestigious award.

"I got a Grammy too — but I won it in a divorce. Best New Artist, 1991," Cannon said with a laugh, referring to the "Obsessed" singer's accomplishment. "Joking. Before my lawyer freaks out, I didn't win nothing in the divorce!"