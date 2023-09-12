Nick Cannon Cracks Joke About 'Winning' Mariah Carey's Grammy Awards in Divorce
Nick Cannon was extremely close to receiving a Grammy — through marriage, that is!
During the Monday, September 11, episode of Fox's Beat Shazam, the television host cracked a joke about almost getting one of Mariah Carey's numerous Grammy Awards in their 2014 divorce.
While Cannon was filling in for regular host Jamie Foxx — who has been privately battling a mysterious health issue — he quipped he was highly qualified to be at the helm of the music competition show due to his adjacency to the prestigious award.
"I got a Grammy too — but I won it in a divorce. Best New Artist, 1991," Cannon said with a laugh, referring to the "Obsessed" singer's accomplishment. "Joking. Before my lawyer freaks out, I didn't win nothing in the divorce!"
The 42-year-old and Carey, 54 — who share 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe — were married from April 2008 until 2014, when Cannon filed to end their whirlwind romance.
The co-parenting duo has maintained a solid relationship post-split, and Cannon has candidly opened up on how they keep each other grounded and always check in on each other.
"She's high frequency. She always asks me, 'You aight? How you doin'? You handling it all?'" The Masked Singer host revealed in a recent interview about their current dynamic. "When we talk daily, she's just checking in on my spirit."
Despite being huge Hollywood superstars with endless rumors always surrounding them, they never let the rest of the world get in the way of their healthy relationship. "She's like, 'Yo, let's make sure we're on the same page every day so when some b------- comes up, we know that it ain't true," he noted.
Their relationship is a breath of fresh air for Cannon, especially when facing public backlash over how many children he has with multiple women. "I hear all the time: 'You can't be present for all those children.' So therefore I get this 'deadbeat dad' title," Cannon said of fathering 12 kids. "It's not about what I do for you or what I say to you, it's about how you feel when I'm with you."