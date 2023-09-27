Nick Cannon Praises Ex Mariah Carey for Being the 'Perfect Wife' Amid Lupus Diagnosis: 'She Was My Rock'

“She was my rock, man,” the 42-year-old said while on the “Diary of a CEO” podcast. “She went hard. To be honest, I probably wouldn’t be alive if it wasn’t for how hard she went with the doctors, with me [and] my stubbornness. She was the perfect helpmate, the perfect matriarch, the perfect mom, the perfect wife in those scenarios.”

Cannon said that despite “who she is,” referring to how famous the Grammy-winning pop sensation is, Carey was always “loving enough to take on” his health woes.