Nick Cannon Likens Marriage to Ex Mariah Carey as if 'Trump and Putin Had to Live in the Same House'

"It wasn’t even about her and I — we’ve always been good," the comedian, 42, continued. "It was more about us understanding that instead of making it about our relationship and what I want or what you want, we should just do what’s best for the children."

The pair tied the knot in 2008 and separated in late 2014, with their divorce being finalized in 2016. Since then, Cannon has gone on to welcome a whopping 10 more children with five different women, but he insisted the pop diva, 54, doesn't care what he does in his personal life.