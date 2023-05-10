Nick Cannon Likens Marriage to Ex Mariah Carey as if 'Trump and Putin Had to Live in the Same House'
Though Nick Cannon is usually singing ex Mariah Carey's praises, he confessed in a new interview that their marriage wasn't exactly a sweet fantasy.
"Imagine if, like, [Donald] Trump and [Vladimir] Putin had to live in the same house," he quipped of the dynamic bunking with the singer, who is the mother of his 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.
"It wasn’t even about her and I — we’ve always been good," the comedian, 42, continued. "It was more about us understanding that instead of making it about our relationship and what I want or what you want, we should just do what’s best for the children."
The pair tied the knot in 2008 and separated in late 2014, with their divorce being finalized in 2016. Since then, Cannon has gone on to welcome a whopping 10 more children with five different women, but he insisted the pop diva, 54, doesn't care what he does in his personal life.
"She’s like, as long as you don’t bring none of that b******* to the Manor of Carey," he explained on the Tuesday, May 9, episode of "The Jason Lee Show" podcast. "Like, she lives in her own world, nothing can infiltrate that stuff.
The Nickelodeon alum said he and his former spouse "talk daily" to "make sure" they're on the "same page every day."
Cannon didn't offer as many details when it comes to the relationships he has with his other baby mamas, be he refuted claims of being an inconsistent father.
"I've been villainized. I hear all the time: ‘You can’t be present for all those children.’ So therefore I get this ‘deadbeat dad’ title," he shared. "It’s not about what I do for you or what I say to you, it’s about how you feel when I’m with you. If you feel loved when you see your dad, that’s what’s gonna resonate."
So far, he's yet to have all of his kiddos in the same place at once, but he thinks it's better to give each tot one-on-one time anyway.
"I actually love stepping into their world. Going to their sports games or giving them their personal time for the holidays. So I have no problem with bouncing around," said the dad-of-12. "[It] wouldn't work if I didn't have such amazing women in my life that are truly understanding and super loving and compassionate about the world that we live in."
Cannon spoke to The Los Angeles Times about his and Carey's marriage.