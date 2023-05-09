Nick Cannon Hilariously Confesses Ex Mariah Carey Puts Him in His Place When They 'Talk Daily'

“She’s high frequency. She always asks me, ‘You aight? How you doin'? You handling it all?'” Cannon revealed in an upcoming episode of The Jason Lee Show.

Joking that “nothing can infiltrate” the "We Belong Together" musician's “Manor of Carey,” Cannon explained that she consistently tells him to bring “none of that bulls**t” home.

“When we talk daily, she’s just checking in on my spirit,” he told host Jason Lee.