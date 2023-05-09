Nick Cannon Hilariously Confesses Ex Mariah Carey Puts Him in His Place When They 'Talk Daily'
Mariah Carey is keeping Nick Cannon in check.
The Wild 'n Out host revealed his daily conversations with his ex-wife consist of her checking in on him and his massive family.
“She’s high frequency. She always asks me, ‘You aight? How you doin'? You handling it all?'” Cannon revealed in an upcoming episode of The Jason Lee Show.
Joking that “nothing can infiltrate” the "We Belong Together" musician's “Manor of Carey,” Cannon explained that she consistently tells him to bring “none of that bulls**t” home.
“When we talk daily, she’s just checking in on my spirit,” he told host Jason Lee.
Cannon also claimed Carey is his No. 1 supporter when it comes to his blended brood — as he shares 12 children with six different woman, including the pop star.
According to the actor and comedian, the 54-year-old does nothing but "encourage" her ex-husband. “She’s like, ‘Yo, let’s make sure we’re on the same page every day so when some bulls**t comes up, we know that it ain’t true,'” Cannon — who shares 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe — spilled.
Though Cannon has Carey's support, he often comes under fire for having several children with multiple different women.
Aside from dismissing the disapproval as “low-frequency messages” during his upcoming interview, Cannon addressed how he has been "villainized" as a "deadbeat dad" given the amount of children he has in an interview published over the weekend.
“I hear all the time: ‘You can’t be present for all those children.’ So therefore I get this ‘deadbeat dad’ title,” Cannon shared of his parenting style. “It’s not about what I do for you or what I say to you, it’s about how you feel when I’m with you."
Cannon also explained that the mothers of his children knew going into their unique parenting situation that he didn't want a traditional relationship. “[As a man] who’s made his bones, you’re not looking to give half of what you built to someone you don’t even know,” Cannon said during the interview, explaining he would rather have an honest relationship than be with “someone who’s telling them they’re the only one but still f**k the neighbor.”
Cannon became a first-time dad in 2011 when Carey gave birth to their twins. The former flames wed in 2008 and announced their split in 2014, with their divorce being finalized two years later.
