Nick Cannon Grabs Baby Mama Bre Tiesi’s Butt in PDA-Packed Photos

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Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi are back in the spotlight. The two, who share child Legendary, stepped out at the high-end Yamashiro Miami, a celebrity-favorite spot known for its skyline views and luxe atmosphere. Cameras caught Cannon staying close to Tiesi throughout the evening as the two appeared relaxed and in sync. In one of the more talked-about shots, Cannon had his arm around Tiesi while she posed in a fitted, backless dress that highlighted her look for the night. His hand resting on her backside quickly became the focal point of the photos.

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Source: @bre_tiesi/Instagram Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi were spotted sharing affectionate moments during a night out in Miami.

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“Congratulations @yamashiromiami & @400vinylroom on opening!! PSA latex in Miami .. worst idea I have ever had 😂,” Tiesi wrote in the caption of the post.

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More Playful Moments From the Evening

Source: @bre_tiesi/Instagram The two share one son together.

The night wasn’t all red-carpet-style posing — the pair also shared a few more candid moments that showed off their easygoing dynamic. In additional photos, Cannon smiled broadly while the Selling Sunset alum struck confident poses, fully embracing the camera. A close-up selfie from the evening showed a lighter side of the couple. Tiesi puckered her lips while showing off her glam look, while Cannon threw up a peace sign and made a playful face for the shot.

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Inside Cannon and Tiesi’s Relationship Dynamic

Source: @bre_tiesi/Instagram Photos showed Nick Cannon placing his arm around Bre Tiesi while she posed in a backless dress.

Beyond the photos, the couple has continued to draw attention for their unconventional but closely connected relationship. Cannon and Tiesi welcomed Legendary in 2022 and have frequently shared glimpses of their life as coparents. "I'd like to be very clear, we don't co-parent, we are very much together," Tiesi explained on the “Wednesday” podcast. "And that's why people are confused." She also opened up about how their relationship has evolved over time and why she feels it works for them. "Me and my partner have been on and off for years," she shared. "Basically, he has other partners, and we're just open and happy and that's our thing... People call it all kinds of s---, I call it 'I do what I want to do.'"

Tiesi on Why Their Relationship Works

Source: MEGA Bre Tiesi has described their relationship as open and unconventional but emotionally stable for her.