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Nick Cannon Grabs Baby Mama Bre Tiesi’s Butt in PDA-Packed Photos

nick cannon and bre tiesi share pda
Source: MEGA; @bre_tiesi/Instagram

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi sparked attention after sharing PDA-filled photos from a Miami night out.

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June 4 2026, Published 7:31 a.m. ET

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Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi are back in the spotlight.

The two, who share child Legendary, stepped out at the high-end Yamashiro Miami, a celebrity-favorite spot known for its skyline views and luxe atmosphere. Cameras caught Cannon staying close to Tiesi throughout the evening as the two appeared relaxed and in sync.

In one of the more talked-about shots, Cannon had his arm around Tiesi while she posed in a fitted, backless dress that highlighted her look for the night. His hand resting on her backside quickly became the focal point of the photos.

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image of Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi were spotted sharing affectionate moments during a night out in Miami.
Source: @bre_tiesi/Instagram

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi were spotted sharing affectionate moments during a night out in Miami.

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“Congratulations @yamashiromiami & @400vinylroom on opening!! PSA latex in Miami .. worst idea I have ever had 😂,” Tiesi wrote in the caption of the post.

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Source: @bre_tiesi/Instagram
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More Playful Moments From the Evening

image of The two share one son together.
Source: @bre_tiesi/Instagram

The two share one son together.

The night wasn’t all red-carpet-style posing — the pair also shared a few more candid moments that showed off their easygoing dynamic.

In additional photos, Cannon smiled broadly while the Selling Sunset alum struck confident poses, fully embracing the camera.

A close-up selfie from the evening showed a lighter side of the couple. Tiesi puckered her lips while showing off her glam look, while Cannon threw up a peace sign and made a playful face for the shot.

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Inside Cannon and Tiesi’s Relationship Dynamic

image of Photos showed Nick Cannon placing his arm around Bre Tiesi while she posed in a backless dress.
Source: @bre_tiesi/Instagram

Photos showed Nick Cannon placing his arm around Bre Tiesi while she posed in a backless dress.

Beyond the photos, the couple has continued to draw attention for their unconventional but closely connected relationship.

Cannon and Tiesi welcomed Legendary in 2022 and have frequently shared glimpses of their life as coparents.

"I'd like to be very clear, we don't co-parent, we are very much together," Tiesi explained on the “Wednesday” podcast. "And that's why people are confused."

She also opened up about how their relationship has evolved over time and why she feels it works for them.

"Me and my partner have been on and off for years," she shared. "Basically, he has other partners, and we're just open and happy and that's our thing... People call it all kinds of s---, I call it 'I do what I want to do.'"

Tiesi on Why Their Relationship Works

image of Bre Tiesi has described their relationship as open and unconventional but emotionally stable for her.
Source: MEGA

Bre Tiesi has described their relationship as open and unconventional but emotionally stable for her.

Tiesi has also been honest about why she prefers their current setup over more traditional expectations.

"I don't want a full, live-in person I'm responsible for," she said. "Like, I'm responsible for my child. I feel like this is probably — which is so crazy — the healthiest relationship I've ever had. We never fight, we never have any toxicity, we don't argue, nothing."

She also spoke highly of Cannon’s role as a father, emphasizing how present he is in their son’s life despite his demanding schedule and large family.

"The people he doesn't deal with don't necessarily want or need him around, but I feel like anyone that chooses that or wants that, he's happy to do that," she said of Cannon. "He obviously understands the situation that we're in, so he's really good at doing just what makes everybody happy."

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