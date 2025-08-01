Nick Cannon Praises Baby Mama Bre Tiesi’s 'Selling Sunset' Journey: 'She's Built for This'

Nick Cannon isn't holding back when it comes to his support for Bre Tiesi and her journey on Selling Sunset.

The entertainment mogul opened up about Tiesi's experience as a cast member on the hit Netflix series.

"She's built for this," Cannon, 44, declared in an interview with People on July 28. "She's a rockstar. She's a superstar. She's an amazing mom, amazing businesswoman and truly like a boss."