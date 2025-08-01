Nick Cannon Praises Baby Mama Bre Tiesi’s 'Selling Sunset' Journey: 'She's Built for This'
Nick Cannon isn't holding back when it comes to his support for Bre Tiesi and her journey on Selling Sunset.
The entertainment mogul opened up about Tiesi's experience as a cast member on the hit Netflix series.
"She's built for this," Cannon, 44, declared in an interview with People on July 28. "She's a rockstar. She's a superstar. She's an amazing mom, amazing businesswoman and truly like a boss."
Cannon expressed admiration for Tiesi's poise in front of the camera. "I mean when you see her on Selling Sunset and even how she moves on her own, you know, it's content, [but] it's not a facade," he explained. "She don't need [advice], I need to get some advice from her."
Together, Cannon and Tiesi share 3-year-old son Legendary Love, who recently celebrated his birthday with a Marvel-themed bash on June 28. Cannon, a father of 12 children with six women, appreciates Tiesi's juggling act between motherhood and her professional life.
When Tiesi debuted on Selling Sunset as an agent with the Oppenheim Group, not all of her costars were welcoming of her unconventional lifestyle. Chelsea Lazkani, in particular, voiced her disapproval.
"I find Nick Cannon and Bre's relationship rather off-putting," Lazkani, 32, said during Season 6. "Ultimately, the way I live my life is very different to her as a Christian, so I don't know if we will ever be super, super close friends."
Despite the criticism, Tiesi remains confident in her relationship with Cannon. "Love s– and relationships with my twin 🔥 @nickcannon @nickcannonatnight premiering today at 5 PT on YouTube ✨," she proclaimed in an Instagram Reel that captured her arriving at one of his podcast tapings.
Cannon's podcast, which offers an unfiltered look at love, s--, and relationships, stands out for its engaging atmosphere. "What we do when we're up at Yamashiro, we talk about love, s--, relationships — we get dressed. It's a great time, it's beautiful people," he revealed.
For anyone seeking relationship wisdom, Cannon advised, "Don't take nobody advice," adding that "every relationship is unique."
Cannon earlier commented being a father to 12 children, calling it his number one priority. He has stated that his lifestyle "isn't typical to society and can be viewed as unorthodox," but his goal is "just to love my kids and be there for my kids and provide for them."
Cannon says he is "present" in his children's lives, from coaching sports to attending school events. He has also explained that he does not provide a fixed "monthly allowance" to the mothers of his children, but instead, "What they need, they get it," adding, "There's never been something that one of the mothers of my children has asked for and they didn't receive."