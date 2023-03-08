Father-Of-12 Nick Cannon Mocked For Promoting New Show About Babies: 'It's Disgusting'

Nick Cannon's recent announcement seemed to fall flat with some fans. On Tuesday, March 7, the TV star, who is a father-of-12, revealed his new game show called Who's Having My Baby.

"We’re expecting…a new show on E! 👀 🍼 #WhosHavingMyBaby premieres this Spring on @eentertainment! @kevinhart4real," the 42-year-old wrote on Instagram.