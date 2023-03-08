Father-Of-12 Nick Cannon Mocked For Promoting New Show About Babies: 'It's Disgusting'
Nick Cannon's recent announcement seemed to fall flat with some fans. On Tuesday, March 7, the TV star, who is a father-of-12, revealed his new game show called Who's Having My Baby.
"We’re expecting…a new show on E! 👀 🍼 #WhosHavingMyBaby premieres this Spring on @eentertainment! @kevinhart4real," the 42-year-old wrote on Instagram.
In the trailer, Kevin Hart, who is the host, says, "You're gonna get some contestants that wanna have your baby."
It's unclear if the women were pre-selected or if Cannon is currently dating any of them. Nonetheless, the women come out to the stage.
Of course, people had a lot to say about the idea.
One person wrote, "No respect for women and the desperate women on this show have no respect for themselves. What a shame 🤦🏽♀️," while another said, "The kids should be embarrassed."
Another said, "This is a joke this is not a real show," while another asked, "Seriously? Or, is this an early April fools joke? 🤔."
One user fumed, "babys [sic] arent a game show prize etc.," while another said, "It's disgusting at this point."
As OK! previously reported, the day prior, Cannon teased a big surprise was coming.
"EXPECT SOME BIG NEWS TOMORROW..." he wrote alongside an eye emoji and a baby bottle emoji.
As OK! previously reported, the All That alum — who shares Golden “Sagon,” Powerful Queen and Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell, twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey, Zion and Zillion, as well as Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, Legendary Love with Brie Tiesi, Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole and Zen, who died in December 2021, and Halo Marie Cannon with Alyssa Scott — previously shared how it can be overwhelming to parent so many tots.
“Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” Cannon said during an episode of Paramount+’s The Checkup with Dr. David Agus. “One ’cause I’m constantly working and two because I’m just spread thin."