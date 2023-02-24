Nick Cannon Felt 'Touched' By Ex-Wife Mariah Carey & Daughter Monroe's 'Awesome' TikTok Despite Potential Custody Battle
Nick Cannon fully supports his little influencer-in-the-making.
In a recent interview, the Wild N' Out host spilled his thoughts on his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, and their daughter Monroe's recent viral TikTok collab with Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West.
"I loved it. To be honest, it was epic," Cannon confessed to a news publication on Thursday, February 23.
"My daughter has the entertainment bug... [You can] definitely see that connection with her and her mom. It's beautiful, the fact that they get to have fun with each other," the 42-year-old revealed, as he appeared unbothered by swirling rumors that Carey, 53, might file for primary custody of Monroe, 11, and her twin brother, Moroccan.
"Families are connecting in a different way than ever before," he added, seemingly in regard to the unexpected hangout between his ex-wife and Kardashian, whom he briefly dated in 2006. Cannon explained he found the TikTok both "crazy" and "funny."
"That song that they were doing TikTok to is a song that I produced and worked on with Mariah, so even that made it special," the father-of-12 admitted of Carey's catchy tune "It's A Wrap."
"It was a touching moment. It was shocking at first, but then it was awesome. I was like, 'Alright, I see what y'all are doing, going viral,'" the television personality joked.
Cannon then spilled Monroe's secret singing ambitions — despite Carey instructing him to keep it on the down-low.
"Her and Mariah they doing what they do. I don't even know if I'm allowed to talk about it, 'cause Mariah's like, 'Let me handle this. I got this,'" he revealed.
However, Monroe's plausible singing career isn't the only thing Carey wants to be in charge of. A source recently revealed the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" vocalist wants to file for full custody of their twins, as she doesn't feel they are a top priority in the dad-of-12's busy life, as OK! previously reported.
"The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway. Nick doesn't see much of them," the insider explained in January.
Entertainment Tonight spoke to Cannon about Carey and their daughter.