Is Nick Cannon Having Another Child? Father-Of-12 Teases Some 'Big News' Is On The Horizon
Is Nick Cannon going to be a father ... again?
On Monday, March 6, the TV star, 42, teased a big announcement on his Instagram page.
"EXPECT SOME BIG NEWS TOMORROW..." the father-of-12 wrote alongside an eye emoji and a baby bottle emoji.
Of course, some people took a stab at what Cannon would tell his followers.
One person wrote, "You've had a vasectomy?" while another said, "Not another one."
A third person added, "Baby number 9264 inbound," while another stated, "There’s no way..."
As OK! previously reported, the All That alum — who shares Golden “Sagon,” Powerful Queen and Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell, twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey, Zion and Zillion, as well as Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, Legendary Love with Brie Tiesi, Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole and Zen, who died in December 2021, and Halo Marie Cannon with Alyssa Scott — previously revealed how fatherhood has impacted his life.
“Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” Cannon said during an episode of Paramount+’s The Checkup with Dr. David Agus. “One ’cause I’m constantly working and two because I’m just spread thin."
Though the comedian has to spend his time wisely, he admitted he's constantly juggling everything at once.
"I've lived my life in the public eye in a way where it’s very authentic. I kind of put it all out there," he said on "The Language of Love With Dr. Berman" podcast. "All my emotions, all my understanding or the lack thereof, as vulnerable as I could — I’m just like, look, I’m trying to figure it out."
"Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be," he declared. "If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I’m] driving my kids to school, like making sure I pick ’em up."