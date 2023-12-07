Did Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Split? Singer Admits 'Last Year Wasn't the Greatest' Amid Breakup Rumors

"We're going to see how I juggle those two responsibilities," Carey said about being on the road and being a mom. "I don't know. Just everybody has to do what their jobs are. If their job is to go to school for three hours a day, they have to go to school for three hours a day. And if their job is also being on stage and being a part of the show, then they have that."

Carey also admitted she has a lot of help to balance her work and home life.

"Part of my job is to rest and relax and know, 'OK, everybody's got this covered, and I'm going to get out there and perform,'" she explained.