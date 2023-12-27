Dad-of-12 Nick Cannon Wraps Up Christmas Celebrations With His and Mariah Carey's Kids: Photo
Nick Cannon ended his Christmas festivties by spending time with the eldest of his 12 kids.
On the night of Tuesday, December 26, the comedian uploaded a selfie alongside his and Mariah Carey's 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, seemingly at a theater.
"And that's a wrap! Love The Cannon Gang!" he captioned the shot with his tykes. "Goodnight party people! I need a nap!"
Some of the 43-year-old star's baby mamas, such as Bre Tiesi, posted celebratory photos with Cannon as well.
The actor was as busy as ever this holiday season, as aside from visiting his children — whom he shares with six women — he dressed up as Santa to visit a children's hospital in honor of his and Alyssa Scott's late son Zen, who died from brain cancer at just 5 months old.
"Zens’s [sic] Light shinning bright for the holidays!! Thank you to the Children’s Hospital of Orange County and everyone who made the day so loving, warm and memorable.🙏🏾❤️," he captioned social media content from the special day.
Last month, the Masked Singer host confirmed he would be spending time with all 12 of his littles ones during the holiday season.
"Saint Nick will be in every chimney I could possibly be in," he told a news outlet. "It's all about the kids so, you'll definitely see us doing some fun, over the top stuff in the next 30 days."
In addition to a son with Tiesi, another child with Scott and his twins with the Grammy winner, Cannon has three kids with Brittany Bell, three kids with Abby De La Rosa and one with LaNisha Cole.
While the Drumline lead has received backlash for having so many tots, Tiesi insisted he's a "supportive" and present father to their son.
"So, here’s the thing that I know everyone wants to argue with me about — but he makes his own schedule," the Selling Sunset star previously explained. "He can show up every day, when he stops from work. He can come at night. So, he's here every week, and especially when he's home, he's here."
"We don't have to plan things, but he's very present and he's at anything and everything I ask him to be at," she added.
Cannon hasn't revealed whether or not he plans to have more children in the future, as when he was asked in an interview earlier this year, he simply replied, "I've gotten in trouble about this before because people will ask me if I'm done. And I say, 'Only God can tell me if I'm done.'"