Dad-of-12 Nick Cannon Wraps Up Christmas Celebrations With His and Mariah Carey's Kids: Photo

Last month, the Masked Singer host confirmed he would be spending time with all 12 of his littles ones during the holiday season.

"Saint Nick will be in every chimney I could possibly be in," he told a news outlet. "It's all about the kids so, you'll definitely see us doing some fun, over the top stuff in the next 30 days."

In addition to a son with Tiesi, another child with Scott and his twins with the Grammy winner, Cannon has three kids with Brittany Bell, three kids with Abby De La Rosa and one with LaNisha Cole.