Nick Cannon Responds to Being Labeled a 'Deadbeat Dad' After Welcoming 12 Kids: 'I've Been Villainized'
Nick Cannon isn't a fan of the labels he has been given since fathering 12 children with six different women.
"I've been villainized," the actor and comedian told a news outlet on Sunday, May 7. “I hear all the time: ‘You can’t be present for all those children.’ So therefore I get this ‘deadbeat dad’ title."
Cannon declared that his ability to parent is based on how good his children feel when he's with them — not what he does for them.
“It’s not about what I do for you or what I say to you, it’s about how you feel when I’m with you," the Wild 'n Out host insisted. "If you feel loved when you see your dad, that’s what’s gonna resonate.”
Crediting his vast brood of children to his people-pleasing tendencies, the 42-year-old pointed out of his various partners: “A lot of them are in the same age group."
Cannon recalled how many of his baby mamas expressed concern over their biological clocks during the pandemic, saying: “I just wanted to give them what they desired. I kept saying, ‘I can handle it.’”
The Masked Singer host added that the mothers of his children knew going into their unique parenting situation that he didn't want a traditional relationship.
“[As a man] who’s made his bones, you’re not looking to give half of what you built to someone you don’t even know,” Cannon told the outlet, explaining he would rather have an honest relationship than be with “someone who’s telling them they’re the only one but still f**k the neighbor.”
However, Cannon always makes sure his baby mamas feel like they are a top priority, spilling that “there’s nothing that they could ask [him] for” that he would say no to. Aside from buying homes for all of the women, Cannon pointed out he supports all of their personal decisions.
“This mom may love Ms. Rachel [videos], and this mom may love ‘Your Baby Can Read.’ I know that every mother is making decisions based off of love and what they believe is best for the child," he said.
Cannon also reflected on his relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey — with whom he shares 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe. Likening their relationship to “[Donald] Trump and [Vladimir] Putin," Cannon alleged the former flames didn't work well together while living on top of each other as husband and wife.
“Imagine if, like, Trump and Putin had to live in the same house,” he said of his dynamic with Carey during their eight-year marriage. “It wasn’t even about her and I — we’ve always been good. It was more about us understanding that instead of making it about our relationship and what I want or what you want, we should just do what’s best for the children.”
L.A. Times spoke to Cannon about his parenting style.