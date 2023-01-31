Mariah Carey Takes Twins Out To Dinner Ahead Of Potential Fight For Full Custody Of Her & Nick Cannon's Kids

"The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway," the insider explained of why Carey deserves full custody of the little ones.

"Nick doesn't see much of them," they continued, as the father-of-twelve previously admitted to finding difficulty in dividing his time among his numerous children.

"She wants to put him on notice that he can't just flit in and out of their lives while he attends to his other children," the source continued of the "Without You" crooner's alleged plan. "And she wants legal standing as the twins' primary caregiver."