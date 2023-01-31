Mariah Carey Takes Twins Out To Dinner Ahead Of Potential Fight For Full Custody Of Her & Nick Cannon's Kids
Mariah Carey is one hot mama!
On Monday, January 30, the 52-year-old stepped out of her lavish Manhattan apartment building with her 11-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, as they headed to a nice restaurant for a sweet dinner date.
Carey looked like a true boss mom as she held onto Monroe’s hand in a stunning all-black ensemble.
Moroccan led the way as he strolled a few steps ahead of his mom and sister — and he even gave an adorable wave and smile to the paparazzi’s camera, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
Carey also wore a cheeky grin on her face, as she tucked her loosely curled hair behind her ear and strutted onto the New York City street in over-the-knee high-heeled booties.
The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer styled her fashionable footwear with a pair of sheer tights, mini dress, chic leather coat and a trendy chain belt with an “M” charm hanging at its center.
The twins opted for a bit more casual ensembles, however, they still looked oh-so cute in graphic hoodies and joggers, as they each clutched an iPad in their hands.
The tight-knit trio's NYC night out comes after a source recently revealed Carey's increased interest in becoming the "primary caregiver" of Moroccan and Monroe, whom she shares with her ex-husband Nick Cannon, 42, as OK! previously reported.
"The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway," the insider explained of why Carey deserves full custody of the little ones.
"Nick doesn't see much of them," they continued, as the father-of-twelve previously admitted to finding difficulty in dividing his time among his numerous children.
"She wants to put him on notice that he can't just flit in and out of their lives while he attends to his other children," the source continued of the "Without You" crooner's alleged plan. "And she wants legal standing as the twins' primary caregiver."
Daily Mail obtained photos of Carey and her children leaving their NYC apartment building.