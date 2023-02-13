Mariah Carey Shocks New York Audience With 'Some Like It Hot' Curtain Call Appearance As Custody Battle Rages
Mariah Carey shocked a Broadway audience over the weekend!
The chart-topping superstar crashed the curtain call of the show "Some Like It Hot" — where she serves as one of the producers — on Friday, February 10, at the Shubert Theatre in New York City to express her love for the project, the cast and the audience who came to see it.
"Beautiful, beautiful music. Incredible show. Just everything," Carey, 53, gushed to the crowded theater about the musical, which is based off of the hit 1959 MGM film starring Marilyn Monroe — who is a personal hero to the Glitter actress.
"Some Like It Hot has a very special significance for me because I grew up loving Marilyn Monroe, because my mom was a big fan of hers. And then I found out about her and I learned about her and read books by Norman Mailer, which were too much to read for a little girl," Carey explained during the appearance while standing beside the cast. "But I did it anyway, and here we are."
"I'm so honored ... to be able to say I'm a producer on this incredible, incredible show," the "Fantasy" vocalist noted of her latest venture. "Honestly, I have no words. This is magnificent. And I just want to say congratulations to everybody."
With Carey being an important part of the project, she also makes a cameo before the show every night in a video message, giving the audience the rules of the production.
"At this time, please take a moment to turn off your cell phones, and remember the use of photographic equipment and recording devices is strictly prohibited," Carey, who joined the show's creative team in late November 2022, instructs theatre-goers.
The mother-of-two, who shares 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon, has kept herself busy amid reports that she may be looking to file for primary custody of the exes' kiddos.
"The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway," an insider alleged of the family dynamic. "Nick doesn't see much of them."
"She wants to put him on notice that he can't just flit in and out of their lives while he attends to his other children," the source explained of the father-of-12. "And she wants legal standing as the twins' primary caregiver."