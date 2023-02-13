Mariah Carey Shocks New York Audience With 'Some Like It Hot' Curtain Call Appearance As Custody Battle Rages

"Beautiful, beautiful music. Incredible show. Just everything," Carey, 53, gushed to the crowded theater about the musical, which is based off of the hit 1959 MGM film starring Marilyn Monroe — who is a personal hero to the Glitter actress.

"Some Like It Hot has a very special significance for me because I grew up loving Marilyn Monroe, because my mom was a big fan of hers. And then I found out about her and I learned about her and read books by Norman Mailer, which were too much to read for a little girl," Carey explained during the appearance while standing beside the cast. "But I did it anyway, and here we are."