Nick Cannon Slammed by Baby Mama Alyssa Scott as She Claims He Hasn't Seen Daughter Halo, 2, in 'Over a Month'

Scott and the Masked Singer host also shared a son, Zen, but he died in 2021 at 5 months old from brain cancer.

Despite the tragedy, the pair decided to try for another child, welcoming Halo in 2022.

Scott made sure to honor their late baby boy when Halo arrived.

"Our lives are forever changed ❤️Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever," she wrote in an Instagram announcement. "I will remember the sound of Nick's voice saying 'it’s a girl' and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine."

"My sweet girl, I got my surprise!!" she added. "We love you Halo Marie! 🤍."