or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Nick Cannon
OK LogoNEWS

Nick Cannon Slammed by Baby Mama Alyssa Scott as She Claims He Hasn't Seen Daughter Halo, 2, in 'Over a Month'

Composite photo of Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott
Source: mega;@itsalyssaemm/instagram

Nick Cannon has children with six women.

By:

May 1 2025, Published 5:54 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Father-of-12 Nick Cannon is being dubbed an absentee dad by one of his six baby mamas.

On the Thursday, May 1, episode of the "Tea Time" podcast, the comedian revealed he insured his reproductive organs for $10 million and explained how the money would be divided up between his kids if he were to pass.

Article continues below advertisement
nick cannon slammed baby mama alyssa scott hasnt seen daughter month
Source: mega

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott share daughter Halo and late son Zen.

Article continues below advertisement

His comments rubbed Alyssa Scott the wrong way, spurring her to call him out via her Instagram Story.

"Ha ha haaa. Funny. Any plans on seeing your child? It’s been over a month," said the model, who co-parents daughter Halo, 2, with the actor. "But good to know she’ll get some of your $ if anything happens to your balls [shaking my head]."

Article continues below advertisement
nick cannon slammed baby mama alyssa scott hasnt seen daughter month
Source: @itsalyssaemm/instagram

Scott claimed her baby daddy hasn't seen their daughter in 'over a month.'

Article continues below advertisement

Scott and the Masked Singer host also shared a son, Zen, but he died in 2021 at 5 months old from brain cancer.

Despite the tragedy, the pair decided to try for another child, welcoming Halo in 2022.

Scott made sure to honor their late baby boy when Halo arrived.

"Our lives are forever changed ❤️Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever," she wrote in an Instagram announcement. "I will remember the sound of Nick's voice saying 'it’s a girl' and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine."

"My sweet girl, I got my surprise!!" she added. "We love you Halo Marie! 🤍."

MORE ON:
Nick Cannon

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
nick cannon slammed baby mama alyssa scott hasnt seen daughter month
Source: @itsalyssaemm/instagram

The actor was present for Halo's December 2024 birtday.

Article continues below advertisement

Scott isn't the only one of Cannon's co-parents to diss him publicly, as LaNisha Cole — the mother of his daughter Onyx Ice, 2 — shaded him when the Nickelodeon alum posted several photos with some of his kids and baby mamas but didn't include them.

"There’s no need to mention me or send anything to my DMs. It has nothing to do with me… and no need to be messy. It’s all love over this way 🙏🏾," Cole told fans who voiced their disappointment in the actor. "Happy holidays to you and your family! ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Article continues below advertisement
nick cannon slammed baby mama alyssa scott hasnt seen daughter month
Source: mega

The comedian revealed he insured his reproductive organs for $10 million.

Despite seemingly brushing it off, Cole made another post insinuating Cannon only takes pictures with kids to try and prove he's a present father.

“It’s important for me to keep things positive and maintain my peace in the midst of it all. It’s not easy but I have to do it for my daughter," Cole expressed. "She is incredibly blessed and is surrounded by so much love — and it’s not fake IG photo op love — it’s real day in and day out love."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.