Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Bre Tiesi Jokes 'Child Labor' With 'No Drugs' Was Easier Than 'Special Forces'

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Bre Tiesi compared giving birth to Nick Cannon's son without medication to her experience tackling a terrifying challenge on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. "Child labor was better than this — with no drugs," the Selling Sunset star joked during the Thursday, October 1, episode of the Fox reality series.

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She Nearly Quit the Challenge

Source: MEGA Bre Tiesi conquered a terrifying 300-foot-high bridge challenge despite her intense fear of heights.

Tiesi struggled during a task that required her and fellow recruit Colin Gosselin to cross a bridge suspended about 300 feet above the Malaysian jungle canopy. The reality star had already admitted she was afraid of heights before reaching the obstacle. Once she climbed toward the bridge's edge, she told the directing staff, "I'm not okay." She added, "I don't think I can do this." Gosselin encouraged Tiesi to keep going by reminding her that her son was watching. "My kid told me I was an idiot for this and he's only 3," Tiesi replied. The pair ultimately completed the challenge with seconds to spare. "I never want to do that ever again in my whole life," the Wild 'n Out alum declared.

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She Worried About Leaving Her Son

Source: MEGA Bre Tiesi worried about dying during filming, noting Nick Cannon's busy schedule meant she needed to survive for their son.

Tiesi's fear during the challenge came after she had already questioned the decision to enter the competition. Before the season premiered, she recalled wondering if she could die during filming. "I can't rely on Nick, he's busy, so I need to get home to my child," she recalled thinking. "You really do think about those things because, at the end of the day, I'm his mother," Tiesi said. "My only responsibility is to him." Tiesi and Cannon welcomed Legendary Love in 2022 and have described their relationship as open. The two have remained on and off over the years.

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The Challenge Taught Her a Lot About Herself

Source: @BRE_TIESI/INSTAGRAM Bre Tiesi admitted the challenge pushed her past her limits, giving her a new perspective on her crippling phobia.

After completing the bridge challenge, Tiesi acknowledged that the experience had pushed her further than expected. She had previously described her fear of heights as "crippling" and said she entered the competition partly to discover what she could handle. "I definitely went in because I was curious if I could do any of this," she stated before the season, adding that the experience showed her "a different side" of herself. Her final verdict on the experience was unequivocal: "Thank you, I've done it. No, thank you."

Tiesi's Son Isn't Cannon's Only Child

Source: MEGA Nick Cannon’s family includes 11 other children spread across five separate relationships, including his marriage to Mariah Carey.