Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Bre Tiesi Jokes 'Child Labor' With 'No Drugs' Was Easier Than 'Special Forces'
Oct. 5 2026, Published 10:50 a.m. ET
Bre Tiesi compared giving birth to Nick Cannon's son without medication to her experience tackling a terrifying challenge on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.
"Child labor was better than this — with no drugs," the Selling Sunset star joked during the Thursday, October 1, episode of the Fox reality series.
She Nearly Quit the Challenge
Tiesi struggled during a task that required her and fellow recruit Colin Gosselin to cross a bridge suspended about 300 feet above the Malaysian jungle canopy.
The reality star had already admitted she was afraid of heights before reaching the obstacle. Once she climbed toward the bridge's edge, she told the directing staff, "I'm not okay."
She added, "I don't think I can do this."
Gosselin encouraged Tiesi to keep going by reminding her that her son was watching.
"My kid told me I was an idiot for this and he's only 3," Tiesi replied.
The pair ultimately completed the challenge with seconds to spare. "I never want to do that ever again in my whole life," the Wild 'n Out alum declared.
She Worried About Leaving Her Son
Tiesi's fear during the challenge came after she had already questioned the decision to enter the competition.
Before the season premiered, she recalled wondering if she could die during filming.
"I can't rely on Nick, he's busy, so I need to get home to my child," she recalled thinking.
"You really do think about those things because, at the end of the day, I'm his mother," Tiesi said. "My only responsibility is to him."
Tiesi and Cannon welcomed Legendary Love in 2022 and have described their relationship as open. The two have remained on and off over the years.
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The Challenge Taught Her a Lot About Herself
After completing the bridge challenge, Tiesi acknowledged that the experience had pushed her further than expected.
She had previously described her fear of heights as "crippling" and said she entered the competition partly to discover what she could handle.
"I definitely went in because I was curious if I could do any of this," she stated before the season, adding that the experience showed her "a different side" of herself.
Her final verdict on the experience was unequivocal: "Thank you, I've done it. No, thank you."
Tiesi's Son Isn't Cannon's Only Child
Cannon is also father to 11 other children with five women, including his ex-wife Mariah Carey, whom he married in 2008. The former couple welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe in 2011 before divorcing in 2016.
His children with Brittany Bell are Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen and Rise Messiah. With Abby De La Rosa, he shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, as well as daughter Beautiful Zeppelin.
Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed son Zen, who died at five months old from brain cancer in 2021, and daughter Halo Marie. He also shares daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole, while Legendary is his son with Tiesi.