Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Celebrate Thanksgiving With 'Beautiful, Intelligent' Child Legendary, 1: 'My Loves'
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi spent Thanksgiving together with their son, Legendary Love, 1.
The proud mama took to Instagram with a series of sweet snapshots documenting their holiday with family.
In one Instagram Story, the real estate agent gushed she was so thankful for the "beautiful, intelligent, healthy child" she shares with The Masked Singer host.
"Legendary is speaking English and Spanish and SUPER into the piano/music and anything outdoors," she captioned a photo of Legendary playing the musical instrument. "I love watching him gravitate to things and thrive."
"I just can't believe I made this human," she concluded.
Later, Tiesi shared a snap of them all dressed up for visit family for Thanksgiving. "My loves," she penned next to the picture.
Cannon rocked a brown, red and orange plaid suit with a white shirt, while the model matched her baby daddy in a form-fitting, brown sweater dress with her long, dark hair flowing loosely down her back. Their little one sported tan and white striped sweater and matching pants.
- Spreading Cheer! Nick Cannon & Bre Tiesi Cozy Up For Christmas Photos With Son Legendary Love
- Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Bre Tiesi Defends Him From 'Pathetic Bad Dad' Accusations, Reveals They Spent Valentine's Day With Son
- Nick Cannon Trolled After Bre Tiesi Cooks Him Tiny Food Portions: 'He Just Goes to the Next Baby Mama's House'
Earlier in the day, Tiesi also posted an adorable photo of herself and Legendary twinning in a pair of autumn-themed pajamas.
The pair frequently take to social media to show off sweet family moments and their playful antics. As OK! previously reported, Cannon took to Instagram on Monday, November 20, to share a video of the mother of his child feeding him a chicken nugget that fell on the floor.
Earlier this month, Cannon shared a video featuring Tiesi that read, "When you're mad at him." The Netflix star then cooked up a comically tiny egg and the smallest piece of bacon before serving them to the 43-year-old television personality.
Fans rushed to the comments section to poke fun at the couple. One quipped, "If he's not getting fed by Bre, I'm sure one of his many other baby mamas will do it," while another joked, "Plot twist.. he just goes to the next baby mama's house and she has a spread for him 😂."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite Cannon being a dad-of-12, Tiesi confirmed that the Wild 'n Out alum makes plenty of time for her and their child.
"He can show up every day, when he stops from work. He can come at night. So, he's here every week, and especially when he's home, he's here," she said earlier this year. "I don’t really feel like I am struggling or missing anything. It's all about just communicating and he's really accommodating, and he's very helpful. And that man has never told me no."