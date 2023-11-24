OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Nick Cannon
OK LogoNEWS

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Celebrate Thanksgiving With 'Beautiful, Intelligent' Child Legendary, 1: 'My Loves'

nick cannpn bre tiesl celebrate thanksgiving together pp
Source: @nickcannon/Instagram; mega
By:

Nov. 24 2023, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi spent Thanksgiving together with their son, Legendary Love, 1.

The proud mama took to Instagram with a series of sweet snapshots documenting their holiday with family.

Article continues below advertisement
nick cannon bre tiesi celebrate thanksgiving legendary
Source: @bretiesi/Instagram

Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon got all dressed up for family Thanksgiving festivities.

In one Instagram Story, the real estate agent gushed she was so thankful for the "beautiful, intelligent, healthy child" she shares with The Masked Singer host.

"Legendary is speaking English and Spanish and SUPER into the piano/music and anything outdoors," she captioned a photo of Legendary playing the musical instrument. "I love watching him gravitate to things and thrive."

"I just can't believe I made this human," she concluded.

Article continues below advertisement
nick cannon bre tiesi celebrate thanksgiving legendary
Source: @bretiesi/Instagram

Bre and Nick also spent time with other family members.

Later, Tiesi shared a snap of them all dressed up for visit family for Thanksgiving. "My loves," she penned next to the picture.

Cannon rocked a brown, red and orange plaid suit with a white shirt, while the model matched her baby daddy in a form-fitting, brown sweater dress with her long, dark hair flowing loosely down her back. Their little one sported tan and white striped sweater and matching pants.

Article continues below advertisement
nick cannon bre tiesi celebrate thanksgiving legendary
Source: @bretiesi/Instagram

Bre and Legendary sported matching Autumn pajamas.

MORE ON:
Nick Cannon

Earlier in the day, Tiesi also posted an adorable photo of herself and Legendary twinning in a pair of autumn-themed pajamas.

The pair frequently take to social media to show off sweet family moments and their playful antics. As OK! previously reported, Cannon took to Instagram on Monday, November 20, to share a video of the mother of his child feeding him a chicken nugget that fell on the floor.

Article continues below advertisement
nick cannon bre tiesi celebrate thanksgiving legendary mega
Source: mega

Cannon and Tiesi are in an open relationship as they coparent their son.

Earlier this month, Cannon shared a video featuring Tiesi that read, "When you're mad at him." The Netflix star then cooked up a comically tiny egg and the smallest piece of bacon before serving them to the 43-year-old television personality.

Fans rushed to the comments section to poke fun at the couple. One quipped, "If he's not getting fed by Bre, I'm sure one of his many other baby mamas will do it," while another joked, "Plot twist.. he just goes to the next baby mama's house and she has a spread for him 😂."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Despite Cannon being a dad-of-12, Tiesi confirmed that the Wild 'n Out alum makes plenty of time for her and their child.

"He can show up every day, when he stops from work. He can come at night. So, he's here every week, and especially when he's home, he's here," she said earlier this year. "I don’t really feel like I am struggling or missing anything. It's all about just communicating and he's really accommodating, and he's very helpful. And that man has never told me no."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.