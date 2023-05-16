Nick Cannon's Big Mistake! Comedian Admits He Mixed up Mother's Day Cards for His 6 Baby Mamas: 'I Tried My Best'
Nick Cannon's Mother's Day was probably more hectic than most people's.
With 12 children and six baby mamas, the Masked Singer host attempted to show his appreciation for all of the women in his life. However, things did not go as expected.
“I thought it would be a really really good idea to show people how you really feel, write it down,” Cannon explained to co-hosts Courtney Bee Bledsoe, Mason Moussette and Abby De La Rosa, — who is the mother of his twins Zion and Zillion, 1, and 6-month-old Beautiful — during the Monday, May 16, episode of “The Daily Cannon."
“As I’m writing a handwritten message, I get the cards mixed up. And then so when one baby mama reads the card about how I feel about the other baby mama …” the television host said as De La Rosa let out an audible "wow."
“I tried my best, I really did,” Cannon tried to say before defending himself adding that he could have “just gotten some generic s*** that everybody else got."
The 42-year-old shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Later, he welcomed Golden Sagon, 6, Powerful Queen, 2, and Rise Messiah, 6 months, with Brittany Bell, Legendary Love, 8 months, with Bre Tiesi, and Onyx Ice Cole, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole. The Drumline actor also has Halo Marie, 3 months, with Alyssa Scott. He and Scott shared son Zen as well, though he sadly passed away from brain cancer at 5 months old.
Cannon was recently asked about how he decides where he will spend his time with so many separate family units.
“A lot of times it’s whichever of them has called me that day to be honest. I am such a creature of habit. I like who like me," he said in a recent interview. “Because everybody’s so busy, nobody’s looking to have sex with me. Everybody’s focus is the children.”
