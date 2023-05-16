Nick Cannon's Big Mistake! Comedian Admits He Mixed up Mother's Day Cards for His 6 Baby Mamas: 'I Tried My Best'

“I thought it would be a really really good idea to show people how you really feel, write it down,” Cannon explained to co-hosts Courtney Bee Bledsoe, Mason Moussette and Abby De La Rosa, — who is the mother of his twins Zion and Zillion, 1, and 6-month-old Beautiful — during the Monday, May 16, episode of “The Daily Cannon."

“As I’m writing a handwritten message, I get the cards mixed up. And then so when one baby mama reads the card about how I feel about the other baby mama …” the television host said as De La Rosa let out an audible "wow."