Nick Cannon Reveals His Secret Method as to How He Decides Which Baby Mamas' House to Stay at

The entertainer shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, but the rest of his tots are all still elementary school-aged or younger.

Cannon later welcomed Golden Sagon, 6, Powerful Queen, 2, and Rise Messiah, 6 months, with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 1, and Beautiful Zeppelin, 5 months, with Abby De La Rosa; Legendary Love, 8 months, with Bre Tiesi, and Onyx Ice Cole, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole. The Drumline actor also has Halo Marie, 3 months, with Alyssa Scott. He and Scott shared son Zen as well, though he sadly passed away from brain cancer at 5 months old.

Cannon has been open in the past about being content with going from home to home in order to spend time with his kids. "[The] only person that would benefit from having everyone in the same space would probably be me," he said in an April interview.