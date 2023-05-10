Nick Cannon Reveals His Secret Method as to How He Decides Which Baby Mamas' House to Stay at
Nick Cannon's family lifestyle is pretty unconventional.
The father-of-12 continuously has the world wondering how he balances his huge brood of children, multiple baby mamas and a thriving career — but according to Cannon, there's a method to the madness.
When asked in a recent interview how he decides where he plans to sleep and what family unit he'll spend his time with that day, The Masked Singer host noted: “A lot of times it’s whichever of them has called me that day to be honest. I am such a creature of habit. I like who like me."
Cannon was also questioned about how many of his baby mamas he has intimate relations with on a regular basis, to which he jokingly said, “Because everybody’s so busy, nobody’s looking to have sex with me. Everybody’s focus is the children.”
The entertainer shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, but the rest of his tots are all still elementary school-aged or younger.
Cannon later welcomed Golden Sagon, 6, Powerful Queen, 2, and Rise Messiah, 6 months, with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 1, and Beautiful Zeppelin, 5 months, with Abby De La Rosa; Legendary Love, 8 months, with Bre Tiesi, and Onyx Ice Cole, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole. The Drumline actor also has Halo Marie, 3 months, with Alyssa Scott. He and Scott shared son Zen as well, though he sadly passed away from brain cancer at 5 months old.
Cannon has been open in the past about being content with going from home to home in order to spend time with his kids. "[The] only person that would benefit from having everyone in the same space would probably be me," he said in an April interview.
"I feel like qualitative experiences are when I can give everyone their own individual experience," he explained. "I actually love stepping into their world. Going to their sports games or giving them their personal time for the holidays. So I have no problem with bouncing around."
LA Times conducted the interview with Cannon.