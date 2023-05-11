Nick Cannon Admits He's 'Still in Love' With 'Beautiful' Ex Jessica White After Their Miscarriage: She's 'My Muse'
Nick Cannon still has a whole lot of love for ex Jessica White.
The Daily Cannon host revealed he's "still in love" with the stunner during an interview on the "Jason Lee Show" on Monday, May 8. Calling White "beautiful" and "my muse," the 42-year-old gushed over her strength after they suffered a miscarriage.
“That woman has overcome so much, and is just a light and an angel to so many, who operates on a higher frequency,” praised the father-of-12.
Cannon reflected on the 38-year-old sharing her pregnancy loss in a 2021 interview with host Jason Lee, saying: “When she shared that, when it comes to any of the mothers of my children, those types of things — as someone who has lost a child, especially when you’re dealing with a mother, there’s no age or stage where you can say what their emotions should be when losing that child."
The Wild 'n Out host — who also lost his son Zen, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott, at 5-months-old in 2021 to brain cancer — applauded White for using her story and platform to better the world.
“Because of the power of the media and who I am in the media, she felt like there was a narrative that — that they say about all the mothers of my children — all of this low-frequency negativity," Cannon said, as he often comes under fire for welcoming 12 children with six different women.
He then clarified that he takes “full accountability” for any misconceptions placed on the model — who suffered the miscarriage in 2020 — due to his public notoriety.
“I want her to share her true and honest story at any time," Cannon said. "These women will tell their story … when they’re ready to do it. I want that.”
Continuing to talk about his baby mamas, Cannon emphasized: “I don’t want to ever speak for any of them because I know they can speak for themselves. Even in times of pain, even in times of darkness, I’m leaning on them.”
As for what led to Cannon and White's demise, she previously told Lee that it partly had to do with the way he chose to handle his baby news with Brittany Bell, with whom he shares Golden, 6, Powerful Queen, 2, and Rise Messiah, 7 months.
“She was aware that I had just had a miscarriage, two weeks prior to her news coming out, because he told me that he told her. And I was living at his house, she knew that as well,” she recalled. “But I found out on Instagram along with the rest of the world.”
White explained she and Cannon “were about to start in vitro” when she learned Bell was expecting her second child with Cannon.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“So, when I came out, people thought I was this homewrecker. No, there was a real-life going on. I was bullied for months with that whole situation,” White remembered. “I still tried to be nice about it. We didn’t break up right away, we tried to work things out.”
Page Six reported on Cannon's love for White.