Nick Carter Denies Third Sexual Assault Accuser's Allegations, Claims New Lawsuit Is Full of Lies

The alleged victim — labeled in the legal documents as A.R. — claimed that Carter took advantage of her two decades ago while aboard a yacht and on a tour bus after giving her alcohol. The woman also claimed he instructed her "to keep his sexual abuse of her a secret."

The singer's attorney, Dale Hayes Jr., shut down the accuser's allegations in a statement, claiming A.R. was "repeating the same false allegations in a new legal complaint" and that it "doesn't make them any more true."