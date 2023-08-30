Nick Carter Denies Third Sexual Assault Accuser's Allegations, Claims New Lawsuit Is Full of Lies
A third woman has come forward accusing Nick Carter of sexual assault.
According to a new lawsuit filed on Monday, August 28, the Backstreet Boys member was accused by an anonymous female of sexually assaulting her multiple times when she was 15 years old and he was 23.
The alleged victim — labeled in the legal documents as A.R. — claimed that Carter took advantage of her two decades ago while aboard a yacht and on a tour bus after giving her alcohol. The woman also claimed he instructed her "to keep his sexual abuse of her a secret."
The singer's attorney, Dale Hayes Jr., shut down the accuser's allegations in a statement, claiming A.R. was "repeating the same false allegations in a new legal complaint" and that it "doesn't make them any more true."
"Nick is looking forward to the evidence being presented and the truth about these malicious schemes coming to light," the lawyer stated. The alleged victim is suing Carter for sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligent infliction of emotional distress.
As OK! previously reported, the now 43-year-old was sued once again earlier this year by former Dream singer Melissa Schuman, who alleged Carter performed oral sex on her against her will before forcing her to reciprocate when she was 18 years old and he was 22. The girl group member also claimed Carter then took her virginity. The New York native then filed a countersuit against Schuman in February for defamation and extortion.
The first woman to come forward with shocking allegations about Carter was Shannon Ruth who filed a lawsuit against him in December 2022 for allegedly raping her on a tour bus in 2001 when she was 17. Carter later also filed a countersuit.
"Melissa Schuman has been peddling this tale for many years, but her allegation was false when she first made it back in 2017 — and it still is," his former attorney, Liane K. Wakayama, said in a statement at the time. "A judge in Nevada recently ruled, after reviewing the extensive evidence we laid out, that there are strong grounds for Nick Carter to proceed with his lawsuit against Ms. Schuman for plotting to damage, defame and extort Nick, his associates, his friends, and his family."
TMZ obtained the statement from Carter's lawyer, Dale Hayes Jr.