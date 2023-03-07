Nick Carter Parties Shirtless On Massive Yacht While Mom Pleads For Investigation Into Late Son Aaron's Suspicious Death
Nick Carter seemed to enjoy himself this weekend, as he spent his Sunday kicked back and relaxed on a lavish yacht cruise with his fellow Backstreet Boys band members.
The 43-year-old smoked cigarettes, sipped wine and popped champagne with a group of his pals and seemed extremely carefree — despite his mother, Jane, releasing gruesome photos of his brother Aaron Carter's death scene just a few days prior.
Nick was wearing only his blue bathing suit bottoms during the boat party in Sydney Harbor, showcasing his tattooed dad body for everyone to see, photos obtained by a news publication revealed.
The Backstreet Boys frontman and his bandmates — including Brian Littrell, 48, and Kevin Richardson, 51 — went paddle boarding and floated around during a break from their DNA World Tour.
Nick seemed to pay no mind for to his mom's plea for an investigation into his younger brother's death during his Sunday funday festivities.
Mere days earlier, Jane took to social media to share eery images of the "possible crime scene" where Aaron's body was found unresponsive inside of his Lancaster, Calif., home.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Still trying to get a real investigation for the death of my son Aaron Carter," the famous brothers' mom revealed to Facebook users on Wednesday, March 1, months after the "I Want Candy" singer was found dead by his housekeeper on November 5, 2022.
"I want to share these death scene photos with you all because the coroner wrote it off as an accidental drug overdose. They never investigated it as a possible crime scene because of his addiction past," Jane confessed.
"Look at the photos. They were not taken by the police, but they allowed people to go in and out. Although a lot of potential homicide information was there for years, Aaron had a lot of death threats and many, many people who were making his life miserable," she expressed in an attempt to bring the father-of-one the justice she feels he deserves.
Jane noted she was "totally supported by the family and friends who know I had to post the awful photos."
Daily Mail obtained photos of Carter shirtless on a yacht.