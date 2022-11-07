Nick Carter Tears Up At Backstreet Boys Concert As The Singers Pay Tribute To Aaron Carter

One day after Aaron Carter passed away, his brother Nick Carter was comforted by his Backstreet Boys family — Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough — while on stage at London's O2 arena on Sunday, November 6.

In a video clip, the five singers paid tribute to the pop star, who passed away on Saturday, November 5, after he was found in his home.

“That [last] song we performed is about family. Everyone here — we all grew up together through the highs and the lows … we thank you being part of the Backstreet family,” Richardson began as McLean comforted the 42-year-old on stage.