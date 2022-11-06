OK Magazine
911 Call Reveals Aaron Carter's Frantic Housekeeper Discovered His Body

aaron carters housekeeper discovered bodypp
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 6 2022, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

It's been revealed it was Aaron Carter's housekeeper who discovered his body. Police found the late pop star dead in his bathroom on Saturday, November 5, after a woman called 911, allegedly telling them that Carter had drowned in his bathtub.

aaron carter through the years
Source: mega

In an audio clip of the call, the operator called for Fire and EMS units to be sent to the "I Want Candy" singer's Lancaster home, explaining there had been a "female yelling" on the phone that emergency services were needed.

AARON CARTER THREATENS TO BRING IN 'AUTHORITIES' ON INTERNET TROLL FOR 'HARASSING' HIM AFTER EX-FIANCÉE MELANIE MARTIN FILES FOR RESTRAINING ORDER

Along with medical personnel and the sheriff's department, homicide detectives also arrived at the scene to investigate the incident. However, sources claimed that is standard procedure. It has not been confirmed if they found any evidence of foul play.

aaron carter covers melanie martin face tattoo butterfly
Source: @aaroncarter/Instagram

"We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today," the 34-year-old's rep later confirmed in a statement. "At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in."

NICK CARTER BREAKS SILENCE ON HIS BROTHER AARON'S UNTIMELY DEATH: 'MY HEART HAS BEEN BROKEN'

Carter is survived by his 11-month-old son, Prince, who he shared with on-again, off-again fiancée Melanie Martin.

aaron carter
Source: mega

Martin was seen on Saturday, November 5, sobbing outside of his home as she hugged several individuals and spoke with law enforcement. She later thanked everyone for their "thoughts and prayers" as she continues to struggle to process "accepting this unfortunate reality."

"My fiancé Aaron Carter has passed away. I love Aaron with all my heart and it’s going to be a journey to raise a son without a father," she said in the statement. "Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly."

Source: OK!

TMZ was first to report details of the 911 call to police, as well as Martin's statement to the outlet.

