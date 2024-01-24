Priyanka Chopra Exposes Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree's New Romance by Briefly Posting a Snap From Their Double Date
Looks like Priyanka Chopra made a big mistake!
The actress, who is married to Nick Jonas, appeared to post a picture from a double date with her brother-in-law Joe Jonas and his new flame, Stormi Henley, who goes by Stormi Bree.
However, it seems someone didn’t want the photo to get out, as Chopra quickly deleted the snap after its upload on Monday, January 22.
The image showed four people as they clinked their champagne flutes. One hand appeared to have the same tattoo as Joe’s supposed latest lover, which led fans to believe Priyanka and Nick were with the duo.
“Priyanka possibly soft launching Joe and Stormi with her Insta story and deleting it is so funny,” one individual tweeted about the incident.
“I mean worst kept secret ever. They should just let it be, but it’s funny to watch them all try to sneaky sneak,” another user penned.
“I mean — we all know! Post a picture together already!” a third person wrote, while a fourth teased, “They forgot to send [Priyanka] the secret memo lol.”
Joe, 34, and Bree, 33, first sparked romance rumors after being spotted together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, earlier this month. The following day, they were seen at dinner in Casa Tua in Aspen, Colo.
The alleged relationship came shortly after Joe and his estranged wife Sophie Turner split in September 2023.
Despite their messy divorce, a source recently revealed Sophie is happy for her ex to jump into something new.
"She’s not bothered with who Joe is seeing. She’s relieved to see him moving on," they shared of the Game of Thrones actress, who's reportedly dating British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson.
The insider added how well Stormi got along with Joe’s family during the group’s trip to Cabo for their New Year's Eve performance.
"Joe's brothers think Stormi’s nice and so down to earth. Most of all, they liked seeing Joe smile again," they said of the Disney alum, who shares daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 18 months, with Sophie.
Another source spilled more details on the rumored couple’s relationship in early January.
"Joe is enjoying spending time with Stormi," they said. "His main priority and focus will always be his children, but at the same time, he’s putting himself out there and is open to what’s to come."
The confidante concluded: "Things are still very new, but he’s happy and he’s open to seeing where things go."