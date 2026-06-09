Incarcerated Nick Reiner Demands Access to $1.5 Million Trust Fund Slain Parents Set Up as He Awaits Trial for Their Murders

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Nick Reiner, who has been accused of murdering his parents in December 2025, is demanding access to the trust fund his slain parents set up for him years ago while he's behind bars. According to documents, Rob and Michele Reiner set up trusts for each of their three children. Nick was supposed to be given half the amount when he turned 30 and the rest when he was 35. However, at age 32, the petition claimed he hasn't been able to obtain any of the funds, which is estimated to total to over $1.5 million.

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Nick Reiner Is 'Presumed Innocent'

Source: @michelereiner/instagram Nick Reiner wants access to the trust fund his parents made for him years before he was accused of murdering them.

"Nick loved his parents, and he is devastated by their deaths. But the facts about what did and did not happen to them are not at issue in this Trust litigation," the petition read. "Like anyone accused of a crime, Nick is presumed innocent, and he is entitled to mount his defense with the resources that are lawfully his own." Nick's two siblings, Jake and Romy Reiner, reportedly cut him off financially after his arrest, with the petition arguing he needs money "so that he can buy basic support items while incarcerated (e.g., socks and personal hygiene items like soap) within the low spending limits imposed by the jail."

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'The Stakes Could Not Be Higher'

Source: @michelereiner/instagram Nick Reiner has pleaded not guilty to murdering his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

Though there are concerns over Nick's mental health — as some believe a change in his schizoaffective disorder medication cause his alleged violent outburst against his parents — since the trust is "irrevocable," the funds can only be modified in their distribution and not completely withheld. The petition added "there is no judicial declaration that Nick is incompetent, nor has he been determined to lack capacity by the written statement of two licensed physicians." "The stakes for Nick could not be higher," the filing emphasized, noting after "months of repeated inquiries," he's only been "offered a shifting series of excuses and justifications."

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What Happened to Rob and Michele Reiner?

Source: mega Jake and Romy Reiner reportedly cut off their brother financially.

As OK! reported, Nick was accused of using a knife to murder both of his parents in December 2025. The screenwriter had dealt with drug abuse and mental health issues for years, with a report claiming that shortly before the tragedy, doctors changed his medication. A source said the drugs allegedly sent "Nick into a spiral," making him act erratic and dangerous and suffer "a complete break from reality."

Source: @michelereiner/instagram Nick Reiner could face the death penalty.