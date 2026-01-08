or
Nick Reiner's Family Reportedly Cut Him Off Due to 'Erratic' and 'Threatening' Behavior Behind Bars: 'They Can’t Bankroll Chaos'

composite photo of alan jackson and nick reiner and the reiner family
Source: mega; @michelereiner/instagram; @jakereiner/instagram

'They can’t keep funding his destruction,' a source close to the family told an outlet.

Jan. 8 2026, Published 3:39 p.m. ET

Nick Reiner's family is done with him.

According to an insider, "they realized they cannot support him anymore — not financially, not emotionally, not morally."

The insider cited Nick's "erratic" and threatening" behavior behind bars in recent weeks, and his unwillingness to cooperate with his legal team, as reasons for the family's decision to "completely" cut him off as he waits to enter his plea for allegedly killing his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

'They Loved Him Once'

image of Nick Reiner was charged in the murders of his parents, Rob and Michele.
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

Nick Reiner was charged in the murders of his parents, Rob and Michele.

"They won't bankroll chaos," the source told Rob Shuter's Substack.

"They loved him once," the source explained. "But what he did, what he became… it was monstrous. They can’t protect him anymore, and they can’t keep funding his destruction."

This new information comes one day after the accused murderer's high-profile defense attorney withdrew from the case at a Wednesday, January 7, court hearing in Los Angeles.

Alan Jackson explained he had "no choice" but to drop the troubled drug addict accused of murdering his parents: "Circumstances beyond our control — beyond Nick’s control — made it impossible to continue."

Nick Reiner 'Seemed Completely Detached From Reality'

image of Bigwig attorney Alan Jackson removed himself from Nick Reiner's unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 7.
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

Bigwig attorney Alan Jackson removed himself from Nick Reiner's case unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 7.

While Alan wouldn't divulge why he removed himself from the case, insiders alleged the 32-year-old celebrity scion was uncooperative.

"Nick refused to meet with us. He lashed out at staff, ignored our advice, and seemed completely detached from reality," one source told the outlet. "It became impossible to defend him effectively."

Others believe it's his new lack of financial support that led to the attorney stepping down, as Alan's prices are sky high.

Nick will now be represented by a public defender Kimberly Greene, who said she "spoke to him" for just "30 seconds" on Wednesday morning. His arraignment was pushed to February 23.

Alan Jackson Told the Public They Shouldn't 'Rush to Judgement'

image of 'We have no choice but to withdraw,' Alan Jackson said ahead of the alleged murderer's arraignment.
Source: mega

'We have no choice but to withdraw,' Alan Jackson said ahead of the alleged murderer's arraignment.

Alan was first announced as Nick's lawyer shortly following his arrest, just hours after his parents' bodies were found at the family's Brentwood, Calif., home on December 14, 2025.

The renowned defense attorney who famously represented Karen Read, Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein — was spotted visiting the Reiners' lavish Los Angeles mansion in the days following their slayings.

Alan told reporters the public should not "rush to judgment," citing the case's "complex and serious issues," despite calling Rob and Michele's deaths a "devastating tragedy."

Alan Jackson Declared Nick Reiner Is 'Not Guilty'

image of Rob Reiner's troubled son will now be represented by a public defender.
Source: Build Series/YouTube

Rob Reiner's troubled son will now be represented by a public defender.

Despite dropping his client on Wednesday, the heavyweight lawyer shockingly insisted Nick is "not guilty."

Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse, the attorney declared, "Pursuant to the law of California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder, print that."

It's possible he's referring to the fact that it's widely speculated Nick will eventually enter a not guilty by reason of insanity plea, as he was reportedly diagnosed with schizophrenia. His new medication was supposedly messing with his head before that fateful Sunday in December.

The Insanity Argument Won't Be Easy to Prove

image of It's believed Nick Reiner will eventually plead insanity.
Source: mega

It's believed Nick Reiner will eventually plead insanity.

However, a legal expert speaking ahead of Wednesday's hearing told an outlet that Nick's defense team will "have their hands full" with that argument.

Josh Ritter said on TV, "For the purposes of the law, and what is considered insane criminally, you have to prove that someone what not just suffering from some sort of mental illness or defect, but that caused them to not be able to appreciate the consequences of their actions."

Josh pointed out that the beloved When Harry Met Sally director's son "fled the scene," which suggested Nick knew what he was doing.

"He also went to a second location and it looks like he washed up," he noted. "The attempting to try to evade capture...All of those are signs of a person who appreciates the consequences of their actions."

