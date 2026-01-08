Nick Reiner's Family Reportedly Cut Him Off Due to 'Erratic' and 'Threatening' Behavior Behind Bars: 'They Can’t Bankroll Chaos'

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner's family is done with him. According to an insider, "they realized they cannot support him anymore — not financially, not emotionally, not morally." The insider cited Nick's "erratic" and threatening" behavior behind bars in recent weeks, and his unwillingness to cooperate with his legal team, as reasons for the family's decision to "completely" cut him off as he waits to enter his plea for allegedly killing his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

'They Loved Him Once'

Source: @michelereiner/instagram Nick Reiner was charged in the murders of his parents, Rob and Michele.

"They won't bankroll chaos," the source told Rob Shuter's Substack. "They loved him once," the source explained. "But what he did, what he became… it was monstrous. They can’t protect him anymore, and they can’t keep funding his destruction." This new information comes one day after the accused murderer's high-profile defense attorney withdrew from the case at a Wednesday, January 7, court hearing in Los Angeles. Alan Jackson explained he had "no choice" but to drop the troubled drug addict accused of murdering his parents: "Circumstances beyond our control — beyond Nick’s control — made it impossible to continue."

Nick Reiner 'Seemed Completely Detached From Reality'

Source: @michelereiner/instagram Bigwig attorney Alan Jackson removed himself from Nick Reiner's case unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 7.

While Alan wouldn't divulge why he removed himself from the case, insiders alleged the 32-year-old celebrity scion was uncooperative. "Nick refused to meet with us. He lashed out at staff, ignored our advice, and seemed completely detached from reality," one source told the outlet. "It became impossible to defend him effectively." Others believe it's his new lack of financial support that led to the attorney stepping down, as Alan's prices are sky high. Nick will now be represented by a public defender Kimberly Greene, who said she "spoke to him" for just "30 seconds" on Wednesday morning. His arraignment was pushed to February 23.

Alan Jackson Told the Public They Shouldn't 'Rush to Judgement'

Source: mega 'We have no choice but to withdraw,' Alan Jackson said ahead of the alleged murderer's arraignment.

Alan Jackson Declared Nick Reiner Is 'Not Guilty'

Source: Build Series/YouTube Rob Reiner's troubled son will now be represented by a public defender.

Despite dropping his client on Wednesday, the heavyweight lawyer shockingly insisted Nick is "not guilty." Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse, the attorney declared, "Pursuant to the law of California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder, print that." It's possible he's referring to the fact that it's widely speculated Nick will eventually enter a not guilty by reason of insanity plea, as he was reportedly diagnosed with schizophrenia. His new medication was supposedly messing with his head before that fateful Sunday in December.

The Insanity Argument Won't Be Easy to Prove

Source: mega It's believed Nick Reiner will eventually plead insanity.