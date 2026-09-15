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'Numb' Nick Reiner Was 'Emotionless' and 'Eerily Calm' During Court Hearing After Report Confirms Prosecutors Won't Seek Death Penalty in Murder Case

image of NIck Reiner and Rob Reiner
Source: MEGA

Nick Reiner appeared 'numb' during his latest court hearing as he faced charges in his parents' murders.

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Sept. 15 2026, Updated 3:40 p.m. ET

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Nick Reiner appeared "numb" during his latest court hearing after prosecutors confirmed they will not seek the death penalty if he is convicted of murdering his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

The 33-year-old appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court on September 15 wearing a brown prison uniform as he faced charges in connection with the December 2025 deaths.

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Nick Reiner Appeared 'Emotionless' In Court

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image of Nick Reiner appeared in court wearing a brown prison uniform as his murder case moved forward in Los Angeles.
Source: MEGA

Nick Reiner appeared in court wearing a brown prison uniform as his murder case moved forward in Los Angeles.

Nick sat partially handcuffed at the defense table alongside his public defender, Kimberly Greene, who has represented him since January, after attorney Alan Jackson withdrew from the case, per Page Six.

Throughout the hearing, Nick reportedly remained "emotionless" and "eerily calm."

His previously short hair had grown out and was combed to the side, while he also had some facial stubble.

Nick kept his attention on Judge Sam Ohta and confirmed that he understood he was giving up his right to a quick trial.

He also thanked the judge at one point during the proceedings.

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Prosecutors Won't Seek Death Penalty

image of Before the hearing, LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said prosecutors would not pursue the death penalty.
Source: @MICHELEREINER/INSTAGRAM

Before the hearing, LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said prosecutors would not pursue the death penalty.

Before the hearing, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced that prosecutors would not pursue the death penalty against Nick if he is convicted.

"That means that the maximum sentence that Mr. [Nick] Reiner will be looking at is life without the possibility of parole," Nathan said.

Nathan also addressed the grand jury transcripts, saying Nick's siblings, Jake Reiner, 35, and Romy Reiner, 28, had "expressed a strong desire for [the grand jury's] transcripts to remain sealed."

However, the decision to release the transcripts will ultimately be made by the court.

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Trial Could Be Delayed Until 2027

image of Nick Reiner's trial is not expected to take place before 2027.
Source: @MICHELEREINER/INSTAGRAM

Nick Reiner's trial is not expected to take place before 2027.

Nick's case is not expected to head to trial anytime soon.

Nathan estimated that the trial would not take place before 2027.

"However, when the defense is ready to proceed, the government will be ready to proceed," he said.

Nick was arrested on December 14, 2025, after his parents were found stabbed to death inside their Brentwood, California, home.

He was initially charged with two counts of first-degree murder, along with special circumstances involving multiple murders and the alleged personal use of a knife.

Nick Reiner Faces New Murder Allegations

image of Last month, Nick Reiner faced a new indictment accusing him of planning his parents' murders and allegedly 'lying in wait.'
Source: @MICHELEREINER/INSTAGRAM

Last month, Nick Reiner faced a new indictment accusing him of planning his parents' murders and allegedly 'lying in wait.'

The case against Nick expanded last month when he was hit with a new indictment accusing him of planning his parents' murders, per the outlet.

The indictment included the allegation of "lying in wait," a special circumstance that could support a sentence of life without parole.

Prosecutors have also accused Nick of using a knife as a dangerous and deadly weapon.

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