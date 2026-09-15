Nick Reiner Will Not Face Death Penalty in Double Murder Case of Hollywood Parents Rob and Michele, Sources Reveal
Sept. 15 2026, Updated 10:36 a.m. ET
Nick Reiner will not face the death penalty in the case involving the alleged murders of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman and his team reportedly considered several factors in deciding not to pursue an execution.
Death Penalty Taken Off the Table
Sources told TMZ that one factor was reportedly Rob and Michele's opposition to capital punishment.
Prosecutors considered their views as they decided how to proceed with the case against their son.
Rob, who was a Democrat, had previously expressed opposition to the death penalty.
Before his death, he praised Erika Kirk for forgiving Tyler Robinson, who is accused of killing her husband, Charlie Kirk
Nick Reiner's Siblings Were Considered
Sources said another factor was the emotional toll the case has taken on Nick's siblings, Jake and Romy Reiner.
The siblings have already made it clear that they are not aligned with Nick, including having previously decided not to fund his defense.
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Nick Reiner Still Faces Life Without Parole
Despite the death penalty being removed as a potential punishment, prosecutors are still pursuing a first-degree murder case with special circumstances against Nick.
The special-circumstances allegation includes lying in wait, which means Nick could still face life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.
Rob and Michele were discovered dead inside their Brentwood, California, home on December 14, 2025, after both suffered fatal stab wounds.
Nick was taken into custody later that day and has pleaded not guilty to two murder charges, which include special-circumstance allegations involving multiple victims and the personal use of a knife.
Nick Reiner Spent 33rd Birthday Behind Bars
The death penalty ruling comes just one day after Nick turned 33 years old behind bars.
"Birthdays are treated like every other day, no special treatment from LASD," a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department representative told Page Six on September 12.
They added: "Inmates can still receive mail through normal channels, and mail is inspected for any contraband before being given to the inmate."
"Inmates have access to telephones in accordance to Module schedules and visits (both in person or video). There are no additional privileges for birthdays," the rep went on.
"If there was anything birthday-related, the onus would be on the inmate's family/friends/network to time the mail for it to arrive on the normal mail schedule," they concluded.