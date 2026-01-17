7 of the Biggest Bombshells From TMZ's 'The Reiner Murders: What Really Happened'

Article continues below advertisement

What Triggered Nick Reiner to Murder His Parents

Source: MEGA Nick Reiner was previously diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Nick Reiner Has Not Used Illegal Drugs Since His Health Diagnosis

Source: MEGA Nick Reiner was allegedly using meth before he was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder.

Although Rob and Michele's drug addict son had trips to rehab, Nick had not reportedly been using illegal drugs "before everyone knew" he was suffering from schizoaffective disorder. "So our sources have told us in the five-plus years since Nick was diagnosed… he has not been using illegal drugs," said TMZ supervising producer Olivia Heinle. "But the drugs that landed him in rehab were prescription pills."

Rob Reiner and Michele Were Awake When They Were Murdered

Source: MEGA Nick Reiner was arrested in connection with his parents' murders.

In The Reiner Murders: What Really Happened, TMZ's executive producer Charles Latibeaudiere cited a source who claimed Rob and Michele were awake when they were murdered inside their Los Angeles home. Commenting on Nick's mental state, Charles added, "He knows he killed his parents but he doesn't understand why he’s in jail. He's delusional. He thinks this is all a conspiracy against him."

Nick Reiner's Rehab History Explored

Source: MEGA Nick Reiner admitted he had at least 18 trips to rehab.

Nick's rehab stints began when Rob and Michele found him "doing both Percocet and Xanax with a friend," per Olivia. Charles added the Being Charlie co-writer met another drug addict while in rehab, learning it was "much easier to score heroin than prescription drugs." "Thirty days for me seems almost meaningless for someone with Nick's history. What you would want to do is put him somewhere structured and custodial for a very long period of time, maybe permanently. And parents have a real difficult time coming to terms with that," Dr. Drew Pinsky, an addiction specialist who has not treated Nick, told TMZ. Micholas Matthews, CEO of Stillwater Behavioral Health, added, "The scariest thing about it is when you're altering your brain chemistry with illicit substances, i.e. you're abusing methamphetamine, you're abusing opiates… it can exacerbate your symptoms and make them exponentially worse."

The Murder Weapon Has Not Yet Been Found

Source: MEGA Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found dead on December 14, 2025.

TMZ founder Harvey Levin confirmed in the TMZ Investigates episode that a "critical piece of evidence" in the case has not been found. "It is really important for the D.A., because if Nick had gone out and purchased a knife shortly before the murders, it would show premeditation," he added. "If he took a knife out of the kitchen, for example, that might show more spontaneity. But that knife is really important. We know the police have been looking for it. But we are told so far they haven't found it."

Bill Maher Slammed Donald Trump's Reaction to Rob and Michele's Murders

Source: MEGA Rob Reiner was a longtime critic of Donald Trump.

Elsewhere in The Reiner Murders: What Really Happened, Rob's friend Bill Maher slammed Donald Trump's reaction to the killings. "[But] I can say that about 1,000 things Donald Trump has done. It was kind of nice to see Republicans, not all of them, but quite a few standing up and saying, 'Let's not do that. Really? You have to do that?'" he said. Bill also mourned the loss, adding he lost "a friend and, just besides that, a great filmmaker." "Rob definitely gave 'nepo baby' a good name. I loved his father. The Dick Van Dyke Show was the greatest sitcom ever. Rob was an A-list director on a level Carl Reiner never got to. Carl Reiner never had a string of movies like When Harry Met Sally, A Few Good Men, Princess Bride. He had a run that was A-list and varied," he continued.

The Mental Health System 'Failed' the Reiner Family

Source: MEGA Alexis Haines was previously a heroin addict.