Article continues below advertisement
Rob and Michele Reiner's Daughter Romy Called Brother Nick Her 'Best Friend' Years Before Her Sibling Allegedly Slashed Their Parents' Throats

composite photo rob and michele reiner and kids romy and nick reiner
Source: mega; @romyreiner/instagram

Romy Reiner discovered her parents' dead bodies at their home in Los Angeles on Sunday, December 14.

Dec. 16 2025, Published 12:16 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Romy Reiner referred to brother Nick Reiner as her "best friend" 10 years before he was accused of savagely slitting their parents' throats.

Steven Zeitchik of The Hollywood Reporter recalled the declaration in a moving essay published on Monday, December 15, one day after Romy, 28, found the dead bodies of her parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, at their Brentwood, Calif., home.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Nick Reiner has been arrested for the murder of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

Nick Reiner has been arrested for the murder of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

Steven wrote in the piece about having dinner with the Reiners during the 2015 Toronto Film Festival, where the family was promoting Being Charlie, a film Rob directed that Nick, 32, co-wrote about his experiences with drug addiction and homelessness.

"I looked at Romy, the Reiners’ daughter. How did she feel? 'This is my best friend, and I was there for all of it,'" Steven wrote.

"It’s weird but good to see it on the screen," Romy added, referring to the semi-autobiographical film.

Steve said the Hollywood director's youngest child "struck" him as "someone deeply admiring of her brother" but also noted she seemed "a little tired of explaining his behavior, to her parents, to everyone."

Article continues below advertisement

Romy Reiner Told Police Her Brother Nick Was 'Dangerous'

image of Romy Reiner told cops her brother 'should be a suspect.'
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

Romy Reiner told cops her brother 'should be a suspect.'

Upon discovering her parents murdered at their Los Angeles mansion on Sunday, December 14, Romy reportedly told police her brother "should be a suspect," describing the troubled screenwriter as "dangerous."

Nick was arrested that same evening after going missing "for hours."

He apparently checked into a Santa Monica, Calif., hotel following their deaths, where he left his room covered in blood.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Nick Reiner reportedly left blood all over his hotel room.
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

Nick Reiner reportedly left blood all over his hotel room.

As OK! previously reported, the late All in the Family star, 78, and his son got into a "very loud argument” at Conan O'Brien’s Christmas party the night before.

"Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous," an insider spilled to an outlet.

Rob and Michele 'Didn't Know What to Do' About Nick's Issues

image of Nick Reiner fled the scene after allegedly murdering his parents.
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

Nick Reiner fled the scene after allegedly murdering his parents.

Moreover, family sources spilled that Michele, 68, had grown weary of Nick's mental health struggles in the months leading up to her death.

"Michele had been anguishing to friends over the last few months that she and Rob were at their wits' end over Nick's mental illness and alleged substance abuse issues," an insider told TMZ.

Nick cycled in and out of rehab facilities since he was 15, and he even experienced homelessness for a time.

The Stand by Me director tried to get his son help over the years and candidly spoke about being "desperate" for him to recover.

