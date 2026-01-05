Nick Reiner's 'Immensely Talented' Defense Lawyer 'Ain't Cheap' But Worth the Price After Being Charged With Parents' Murders: Expert

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner's powerhouse defense lawyer costs a pretty penny — but the fees are well worth the price, as the troubled addict was accused of killing his parents, Hollywood director Rob Reiner and wife Michele. Speaking to a news outlet, attorney Matt Murphy shared that the alleged double murderer's representation, Alan Jackson, is "an immensely talented trial lawyer." Describing Alan as "in his prime right now," Matt explained that as such, the lawyer's services "ain't cheap."

Source: Fox New Digital Attorney Matt Murphy shed some light on how Nick Reiner may have obtained renowned defense lawyer Alan Jackson.

Fortunately for Nick, his late father — best known for directing beloved films like When Harry Met Sally and Stand by Me — was very wealthy. Matt speculated that it's possible Nick has access to a trust to pay for the high-profile attorney. He also theorized a relative may have hired Alan — who's famously represented Karen Read, Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein.

Alan Jackson Is Famous for the Karen Read Case

Source: Court TV/Youtube Karen Read was acquitted in the death of her boyfriend.

Describing Alan as a "superb attorney," Matt went on to say he would be on his "short list" if he needed representation in Los Angeles. "He's famous, of course, for the Karen Read case, which, in my opinion, evidence against her was overwhelming," Matt elaborated. "And Alan put his talents on full display for the whole country to see." Karen was accused of hitting her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, with her car and leaving him for dead during a snowstorm. Maintaining her innocence throughout two trials, she was eventually found not guilty of murder and manslaughter after the first ended in a hung jury.

Source: Entertainment Tonight/Youtube Alan Jackson visited the Reiner home days after the murders.

Alan was seen visiting the Reiners' Los Angeles mansion just days after the grisly murders took place. According to Matt, "the sooner you can get into the crime scene, the better," as it gives defense lawyers "a visceral sense of what happened." He explained how it can be "critical" when it comes time to present the facts of the case to the jury.

'This Is Definitely Going to a Jury Trial'

Source: mega Matt Murphy anticipates Nick Reiner's case going to trial.

Matt noted, "You want to go so you can see it and so you sort of take it all in, because that will make you far more effective in communicating to the jury." "And this is definitely going to a jury trial. I don't anticipate any plea here, so that's why he's there," he continued. "He's there to see it, to feel it, to smell it, to perceive everything that happened so that he can most effectively represent his client."

Nick Reiner Could Plead Insanity