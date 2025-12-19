Billy Bush Weighs in on Who He Thinks Is Paying for Rob Reiner's Son's High-Profile Lawyer After Parents' Shocking Murder
Dec. 19 2025, Updated 3:28 p.m. ET
Billy Bush is speculating who may be bankrolling Rob Reiner's son's defense attorney after he allegedly murdered his parents.
"Everybody's asked me because I know Alan Jackson, you know, how has Alan Jackson come to be the defense attorney for Nick Reiner?" he began in the video posted to his podcast's Instagram account on Wednesday, December 17.
Nick, a troubled drug addict, has been charged with murdering his famous Hollywood director father and his mom, Michele, after they were found dead with knife wounds at their Brentwood, Calif., home on Sunday, December 14.
Billy Bush Thinks Family Is Funding Nick Reiner's Attorney
"My feeling is someone within the family hired Alan Jackson," the former Extra host theorized.
He continued, "Maybe the siblings, Jake or Romy. Maybe cousins, or close friends...because they know Rob is of the liberal view...against the death penalty."
Billy Bush Says Rob and Michele Reiner Were 'Really Worried' About Nick
The Access Hollywood alum went on to share that he'd heard Rob and Michele felt Nick's mental health was declining recently.
"I think Rob and his wife Michele had been complaining to friends, reportedly in the last several weeks and months, that they felt Nick's mental state was deteriorating, and they were really, really worried about him," Billy shared.
"I think the family knows Nick is extremely mentally ill, right?" he continued, before going on to say they likely employed Alan to help him get a "not guilty by reason of insanity" verdict.
Nick Reiner Had Been Taking New Medication for Schizophrenia
Billy's comments came a few days before it was revealed Nick had been diagnosed with schizophrenia sometime prior to his parents' tragic slayings.
Per a new report published on Friday, December 19, the 32-year-old was recently prescribed a new medication that caused "alarming" behavior and made him act "erratic and dangerous."
He allegedly entered a treatment facility about "three to four weeks" before the tragedy, which led to doctors putting him on a new medication that worsened his behavior.
An insider claimed Nick's drug abuse didn't help. "Nick was out of his head," one source noted.
Billy proceeded to explain, "I think that that's probably…as sad, and hurt, and angry, and all the emotions that come with losing your parents to their son and a knife... they see the mental illness in a loved one, and I think for some reason they can supersede that anger."
The media personality added that Nick may not be able to stand trial until he is mentally fit.
He also surmised that Rob and Michele would likely want their son to receive psychiatric help as opposed to being locked up in a level 4 correctional facility.
Nick, a former screenwriter, was arrested on Sunday, just hours after his parents were found deceased at their Los Angeles mansion. His sister, Romy, is said to have discovered the beloved When Harry Met Sally's director's body.
In a statement on Tuesday, December 16, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office declared: "If convicted as charged, Reiner faces death or life in state prison without the possibility of parole."
He subsequently made his first court appearance on Wednesday, December 17, arriving at the courthouse in a suicide prevention smock.
The alleged double murderer waived his right to enter a plea on the charge of killing his parents. According to BBC News, his next hearing is set to take place on January 7, 2026.