Billy Bush Weighs in on Who He Thinks Is Paying for Rob Reiner's Son's High-Profile Lawyer After Parents' Shocking Murder

Billy Bush Thinks Family Is Funding Nick Reiner's Attorney

Source: @Build Series/youtube Nick Reiner has been accused of murdering his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

"My feeling is someone within the family hired Alan Jackson," the former Extra host theorized. He continued, "Maybe the siblings, Jake or Romy. Maybe cousins, or close friends...because they know Rob is of the liberal view...against the death penalty."

View this post on Instagram Source: @hotmicswithbillybush/instagram Billy Bush thinks Nick Reiner's family is paying for his high-profile lawyer.

Billy Bush Says Rob and Michele Reiner Were 'Really Worried' About Nick

Source: @michelereiner/instagram Rob and Michele Reiner had three children.

The Access Hollywood alum went on to share that he'd heard Rob and Michele felt Nick's mental health was declining recently. "I think Rob and his wife Michele had been complaining to friends, reportedly in the last several weeks and months, that they felt Nick's mental state was deteriorating, and they were really, really worried about him," Billy shared. "I think the family knows Nick is extremely mentally ill, right?" he continued, before going on to say they likely employed Alan to help him get a "not guilty by reason of insanity" verdict.

Nick Reiner Had Been Taking New Medication for Schizophrenia

Source: @michelereiner/instagram Nick Reiner has been in and out of treatment facilities for drug and mental health-related issue for years.

Billy's comments came a few days before it was revealed Nick had been diagnosed with schizophrenia sometime prior to his parents' tragic slayings. Per a new report published on Friday, December 19, the 32-year-old was recently prescribed a new medication that caused "alarming" behavior and made him act "erratic and dangerous." He allegedly entered a treatment facility about "three to four weeks" before the tragedy, which led to doctors putting him on a new medication that worsened his behavior. An insider claimed Nick's drug abuse didn't help. "Nick was out of his head," one source noted.

Source: @romyreiner/instagram Billy Bush believes the family doesn't want Nick Reiner to be sent to prison.

Billy proceeded to explain, "I think that that's probably…as sad, and hurt, and angry, and all the emotions that come with losing your parents to their son and a knife... they see the mental illness in a loved one, and I think for some reason they can supersede that anger." The media personality added that Nick may not be able to stand trial until he is mentally fit. He also surmised that Rob and Michele would likely want their son to receive psychiatric help as opposed to being locked up in a level 4 correctional facility.

Source: mega Romy Reiner found her father's body on Sunday, December 14.