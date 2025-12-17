or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Rob Reiner News, Updates, and Gossip from OK! Magazine
OK LogoNEWS

Rob Reiner Insisted Son Nick Was Doing 'Great' and Hadn't Done 'Drugs in Over 6 Years' Before Director Was Allegedly Killed by His Child

Split photo of Rob and Nick Reiner
Source: mega;jakereiner facebook

Rob Reiner raved over how well his addict son Nick was doing just three months before Nick was accused of murdering the director and his wife, Michele.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 17 2025, Updated 12:55 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Rob and Michele Reiner allegedly being murdered by their son Nick Reiner seems to have come out of left field.

While the movie director had openly discussed Nick's long addiction struggles, he claimed in September that the 32-year-old was at a good place in his life.

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner Said Son Nick Was 'Great' 3 Months Before the Murders

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Three months before Nick Reiner was accused of killing his parents, his dad Rob said Nick was doing 'great' and was sober.
Source: @buildseries/youtube

Three months before Nick Reiner was accused of killing his parents, his dad Rob said Nick was doing 'great' and was sober.

In an interview published on September 9, the father-of-four insisted Nick was doing "great" and "hasn't been doing drugs for over six years."

At the time, Rob — who was 78 when he died — was discussing Being Charlie, the 2015 film he directed that was co-written by Nick and loosely inspired by his drug struggles and rehab stays.

Article continues below advertisement

The Director Was 'Hands-on' With His Son's Struggles

Photo of The iconic filmmaker said he was very 'hands-on' when it came to helping Nick with his addiction.
Source: @michelreiner/instagram

The iconic filmmaker said he was very 'hands-on' when it came to helping Nick with his addiction.

The Oscar nominee said that unlike the father and son characters in the movie, Rob was "never, ever too busy" for Nick.

"I mean, if anything, I was the other way, you know, I was more hands-on and trying to do whatever I thought I could do to help," the Sleepless in Seattle actor explained. "I'm sure I made mistakes and, you know, I've talked about that with him since."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Rob Reiner News, Updates, and Gossip from OK! Magazine

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Rob and Michele Reiner were allegedly killed by son Nick on Sunday, December 14.
Source: mega

Rob and Michele Reiner were allegedly killed by son Nick on Sunday, December 14.

It's unclear if Nick relapsed within the past few months, though that may have been the case, as an insider said Rob and Michele brought their son with them to Conan O'Brien's Christmas party on Saturday, December 13, to "keep an eye on him."

Nick was reportedly acting odd at the bash, but the New York Times clarified that despite initial reports, the family didn't get into a heated argument at the shindig.

Article continues below advertisement

When Were Rob and Michele Reiner Murdered?

Photo of Romy Reiner was one of the first people to discover her father's dead body.
Source: @romyreiner/instagram

Romy Reiner was one of the first people to discover her father's dead body.

It's believed that Nick murdered both of his parents in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, December 14, and then fled the scene and checked into a Santa Monica, Calif., hotel.

The couple's daughter, Romy, 28, was called to the couple's Brentwood, Calif., house after a massage therapist couldn't get into the home for a scheduled appointment.

When Romy arrived, she discovered her father's body. At the time, she wasn't aware her mother was also killed.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner Faces Life in Prison

Photo of Nick Reiner was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Source: jake reiner/facebook

Nick Reiner was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

While earlier reports claimed Romy told the police her "dangerous" brother should be a "suspect," the NYT revealed she never told that to the cops.

Police located Nick around five hours after the bodies were discovered and arrested him. On Tuesday, December 16, he was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

His charge also includes a specific notion related to him allegedly using a knife as the murder weapon. If convicted, Nick could face the death penalty or life in prison without the chance of parole.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.