Rob Reiner Insisted Son Nick Was Doing 'Great' and Hadn't Done 'Drugs in Over 6 Years' Before Director Was Allegedly Killed by His Child
Dec. 17 2025, Updated 12:55 p.m. ET
Rob and Michele Reiner allegedly being murdered by their son Nick Reiner seems to have come out of left field.
While the movie director had openly discussed Nick's long addiction struggles, he claimed in September that the 32-year-old was at a good place in his life.
Rob Reiner Said Son Nick Was 'Great' 3 Months Before the Murders
In an interview published on September 9, the father-of-four insisted Nick was doing "great" and "hasn't been doing drugs for over six years."
At the time, Rob — who was 78 when he died — was discussing Being Charlie, the 2015 film he directed that was co-written by Nick and loosely inspired by his drug struggles and rehab stays.
The Director Was 'Hands-on' With His Son's Struggles
The Oscar nominee said that unlike the father and son characters in the movie, Rob was "never, ever too busy" for Nick.
"I mean, if anything, I was the other way, you know, I was more hands-on and trying to do whatever I thought I could do to help," the Sleepless in Seattle actor explained. "I'm sure I made mistakes and, you know, I've talked about that with him since."
It's unclear if Nick relapsed within the past few months, though that may have been the case, as an insider said Rob and Michele brought their son with them to Conan O'Brien's Christmas party on Saturday, December 13, to "keep an eye on him."
Nick was reportedly acting odd at the bash, but the New York Times clarified that despite initial reports, the family didn't get into a heated argument at the shindig.
When Were Rob and Michele Reiner Murdered?
It's believed that Nick murdered both of his parents in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, December 14, and then fled the scene and checked into a Santa Monica, Calif., hotel.
The couple's daughter, Romy, 28, was called to the couple's Brentwood, Calif., house after a massage therapist couldn't get into the home for a scheduled appointment.
When Romy arrived, she discovered her father's body. At the time, she wasn't aware her mother was also killed.
Nick Reiner Faces Life in Prison
While earlier reports claimed Romy told the police her "dangerous" brother should be a "suspect," the NYT revealed she never told that to the cops.
Police located Nick around five hours after the bodies were discovered and arrested him. On Tuesday, December 16, he was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
His charge also includes a specific notion related to him allegedly using a knife as the murder weapon. If convicted, Nick could face the death penalty or life in prison without the chance of parole.