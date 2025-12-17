Rob Reiner Insisted Son Nick Was Doing 'Great' and Hadn't Done 'Drugs in Over 6 Years' Before Director Was Allegedly Killed by His Child

Article continues below advertisement

Rob and Michele Reiner allegedly being murdered by their son Nick Reiner seems to have come out of left field. While the movie director had openly discussed Nick's long addiction struggles, he claimed in September that the 32-year-old was at a good place in his life.

Rob Reiner Said Son Nick Was 'Great' 3 Months Before the Murders

Source: @buildseries/youtube Three months before Nick Reiner was accused of killing his parents, his dad Rob said Nick was doing 'great' and was sober.

In an interview published on September 9, the father-of-four insisted Nick was doing "great" and "hasn't been doing drugs for over six years." At the time, Rob — who was 78 when he died — was discussing Being Charlie, the 2015 film he directed that was co-written by Nick and loosely inspired by his drug struggles and rehab stays.

The Director Was 'Hands-on' With His Son's Struggles

Source: @michelreiner/instagram The iconic filmmaker said he was very 'hands-on' when it came to helping Nick with his addiction.

The Oscar nominee said that unlike the father and son characters in the movie, Rob was "never, ever too busy" for Nick. "I mean, if anything, I was the other way, you know, I was more hands-on and trying to do whatever I thought I could do to help," the Sleepless in Seattle actor explained. "I'm sure I made mistakes and, you know, I've talked about that with him since."

Source: mega Rob and Michele Reiner were allegedly killed by son Nick on Sunday, December 14.

It's unclear if Nick relapsed within the past few months, though that may have been the case, as an insider said Rob and Michele brought their son with them to Conan O'Brien's Christmas party on Saturday, December 13, to "keep an eye on him." Nick was reportedly acting odd at the bash, but the New York Times clarified that despite initial reports, the family didn't get into a heated argument at the shindig.

When Were Rob and Michele Reiner Murdered?

Source: @romyreiner/instagram Romy Reiner was one of the first people to discover her father's dead body.

It's believed that Nick murdered both of his parents in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, December 14, and then fled the scene and checked into a Santa Monica, Calif., hotel. The couple's daughter, Romy, 28, was called to the couple's Brentwood, Calif., house after a massage therapist couldn't get into the home for a scheduled appointment. When Romy arrived, she discovered her father's body. At the time, she wasn't aware her mother was also killed.

Nick Reiner Faces Life in Prison

Source: jake reiner/facebook Nick Reiner was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.