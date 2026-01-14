TRUE CRIME NEWS Nick Reiner Is Allegedly 'Completely' Delusional and 'Impossible' to Reach After Parents' Gruesome Murders as He Believes He'll Be Released from Jail by March Source: mega; @jakereiner/insatagram 'He’s living in his own world,' an insider shared of the accused murderer's mental state. Allie Fasanella Jan. 13 2026, Updated 8:05 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Source: mega; @michelereiner/instagram Nick Reiner was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder in the years leading up to his parents' murders.

"His schizoaffective disorder meds were changed about a month before the murders," the same person divulged, explaining, "It threw him into a fast downward spiral. He became unpredictable, erratic, and even scary to the people who cared about him most." As OK! previously reported earlier this month, "Nick had a complete break from reality." Another source added that Nick is "still struggling with his treatment" and that "nothing seems to stabilize him," describing the celebrity scion as "nearly impossible" to reach.

'Watching It Unfold Is Terrifying'

Source: Build Series/YouTube Nick Reiner is expected to plead insanity.

It's been widely speculated that Nick — who was abruptly dropped by his powerhouse lawyer — will eventually plead not guilty by reason of insanity. His arraignment was pushed to February 23. Alan Jackson, his high-profile former attorney, even declared at a court hearing on Wednesday, January 7, that the nepo baby is "not guilty." An insider noted of the insanity argument, "Even if there was planning involved, a jury could find him legally insane." "He’s living in his own world. Completely cut off from reality," they stressed, adding, "Watching it unfold is terrifying."

'He's Not Guilty'

Source: Hot Mics with Billy Bush/YouTube Nick Reiner's ex-lawyer insists the celebrity scion is 'not guilty.'

Despite Nick's renowned defense lawyer withdrawing from the double homicide case, he continues to proclaim that the screenwriter isn't guilty of murder. During an appearance on Billy Bush's "Hot Mics" podcast on Tuesday, January 13, the host expressed confusion over Alan giving "an endorsement and resignation at the same time." In response, he explained, "It was important for me to right some wrongs that had been printed — lots and lots of speculation, lots of people who want to believe certain things..." "So with that statement, that’s as far as I’m going to go. I believe in it," he continued. "I believe exactly what I said. What I said is the truth. Under the laws of the state of California, he’s not guilty. And it was important for me to make sure that the public understood that as I had to step away."