Nick Reiner Is Allegedly 'Completely' Delusional and 'Impossible' to Reach After Parents' Gruesome Murders as He Believes He'll Be Released from Jail by March

split photo of nick reiner and rob and michele reiner
Source: mega; @jakereiner/insatagram

'He’s living in his own world,' an insider shared of the accused murderer's mental state.

Jan. 13 2026, Updated 8:05 p.m. ET

Nick Reiner, the troubled addict accused of killing his parents, beloved Hollywood director Rob and wife Michele, reportedly "doesn't seem to comprehend why he's locked up at all."

Per sources who spoke to journalist Rob Shuter, the 32-year-old is utterly delusional, even believing he'll be out of jail for his dad's birthday in March. One insider close to the tragic situation said, "It’s like talking to someone who exists in a completely separate world.”

Nick was charged with murdering his mom and dad after the couple were found brutally stabbed to death at their Los Angeles mansion in December 2025. It was subsequently revealed that he was diagnosed with schizophrenia before the fatal slayings.

image of Nick Reiner was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder in the years leading up to his parents' murders.
Source: mega; @michelereiner/instagram

Nick Reiner was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder in the years leading up to his parents' murders.

"His schizoaffective disorder meds were changed about a month before the murders," the same person divulged, explaining, "It threw him into a fast downward spiral. He became unpredictable, erratic, and even scary to the people who cared about him most."

As OK! previously reported earlier this month, "Nick had a complete break from reality."

Another source added that Nick is "still struggling with his treatment" and that "nothing seems to stabilize him," describing the celebrity scion as "nearly impossible" to reach.

'Watching It Unfold Is Terrifying'

image of Nick Reiner is expected to plead insanity.
Source: Build Series/YouTube

Nick Reiner is expected to plead insanity.

It's been widely speculated that Nick — who was abruptly dropped by his powerhouse lawyer — will eventually plead not guilty by reason of insanity. His arraignment was pushed to February 23.

Alan Jackson, his high-profile former attorney, even declared at a court hearing on Wednesday, January 7, that the nepo baby is "not guilty."

An insider noted of the insanity argument, "Even if there was planning involved, a jury could find him legally insane."

"He’s living in his own world. Completely cut off from reality," they stressed, adding, "Watching it unfold is terrifying."

'He's Not Guilty'

image of Nick Reiner's ex-lawyer insists the celebrity scion is 'not guilty.'
Source: Hot Mics with Billy Bush/YouTube

Nick Reiner's ex-lawyer insists the celebrity scion is 'not guilty.'

Despite Nick's renowned defense lawyer withdrawing from the double homicide case, he continues to proclaim that the screenwriter isn't guilty of murder.

During an appearance on Billy Bush's "Hot Mics" podcast on Tuesday, January 13, the host expressed confusion over Alan giving "an endorsement and resignation at the same time."

In response, he explained, "It was important for me to right some wrongs that had been printed — lots and lots of speculation, lots of people who want to believe certain things..."

"So with that statement, that’s as far as I’m going to go. I believe in it," he continued. "I believe exactly what I said. What I said is the truth. Under the laws of the state of California, he’s not guilty. And it was important for me to make sure that the public understood that as I had to step away."

image of Nick Reiner was arrested hours after his parents were discovered with stab wounds.
Source: mega

Nick Reiner was arrested hours after his parents were discovered with stab wounds.

Nick was arrested five hours after his parents were found deceased with knife wounds at their Brentwood, Calif., home on December 14, 2025.

The addict was picked up near the University of Southern California campus in South Los Angeles after allegedly leaving a Santa Monica hotel room covered in blood.

He was also seen on CCTV footage calmly walking near his parents' home within hours of the murderers.

The When Harry Met Sally director, 78, and his wife, 70, were reportedly discovered with their throats slit, and the medical examiner later listed their official cause of deaths as "multiple sharp force injuries."

Nick made his first court appearance on December 17, 2025, donning shackles, a suicide prevent smock and a vacant expression.

