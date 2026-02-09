Shocking Revelations: Could Meth Have Fueled Nick Reiner's Parents' Brutal Murder?
Feb. 9 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Nick Reiner’s horrifying attack on his parents might involve more than just mental illness.
The latest episode of the “2 Angry Men” podcast suggests that methamphetamine could have played a significant role in the tragic events leading up to their deaths.
In a recent segment, hosts Harvey and Mark Geragos explored the drug culture surrounding Exposition Park in downtown Los Angeles, where Nick was arrested. They interviewed locals about their experiences with the area’s rampant substance use.
One individual boldly claimed, “Exposition Park is a drug den where users can get anything they want, including meth.”
This eyewitness also noted that Nick seemed familiar.
The details surrounding the murders of Rob and Michele Reiner are chilling. Their deaths have left medical professionals and law enforcement stunned by the brutality of the crime, described as sheer carnage.
Dr. Drew joined the podcast to analyze the violence, noting, “The markings of a meth murder are evident here.”
Mark concurred, highlighting recon from the jail where Nick is being held, describing him as almost childlike, lacking any understanding of why he is incarcerated.
TMZ previously reported that Nick had managed his schizoaffective disorder with medication until about a month prior to the killings.
When he expressed concern about gaining weight from the drugs, his doctors adjusted his treatment plan, leading to a downward spiral that may have culminated in this tragic outcome.
As the investigation continues, the question remains: how much influence did meth have in this unthinkable act?