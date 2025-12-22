Nick Reiner's Violent Attempt to Get Medication Resurfaces After Parents' Gruesome Murders: 'How Do I Show Them I'm Crazy?'

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner's true colors shone through in a resurfaced interview in which he spoke about his 2015 film Becoming Charlie. The 32-year-old, who battled substance addiction throughout his life, appeared on Dave Manheim's "Dopey" podcast, where he detailed the great lengths he went to get a prescription for the antidepressant Wellbutrin.

Rob and Michele Reiner Were Found Dead on December 14

Rob and Michele Reiner were killed on December 14.

Nick was arrested on December 14 for the alleged murders of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner. The filmmaker, who was also diagnosed with schizophrenia, told Dave that while he was a patient at the Alina Lodge addiction clinic, the staff couldn't give him any drugs or painkillers. Therefore, he had to resort to other manipulative methods to get what he wanted.

Nick Reiner Once Threw a Rock Through a Window So He Could Get Pills

Nick Reiner revealed he once destroyed his parents' guesthouse while high.

"I was, like, 'How do I show these mother f------ that I'm crazy?' So I was like, 'I'll throw a rock through a window,'" Nick recalled in the podcast chat. He explained how he discovered a building at the sober facility that had a large glass window. As he was hurling the rock at the aperture, a woman saw him and alerted the staff. The workers then gave Nick the Wellbutrin that he so desired. Elsewhere in the episode, Nick noted how he destroyed his parents' guesthouse because his addiction got the best of him.

Nick Reiner Was Under the Influence When He Trashed His Family's Guesthouse

Nick Reiner was diagnosed with schizophrenia at one point.

“I got totally spun out on uppers, I think it was coke and something else, and I was up for days on end,” he said. “I started punching out different things in my guest house. I think I started with a TV, and then went over to a lamp, and then progressive…everything in the guest house got wrecked.” He noted he did it because he was high, adding that when someone is under the influence, “You’re crazy! [There is] no logic.”

The 'Being Charlie' filmmaker was once on a bad acid trip that his father had to bring him down from.