Nick Reiner's Violent Attempt to Get Medication Resurfaces After Parents' Gruesome Murders: 'How Do I Show Them I'm Crazy?'
Dec. 22 2025, Published 12:29 p.m. ET
Nick Reiner's true colors shone through in a resurfaced interview in which he spoke about his 2015 film Becoming Charlie.
The 32-year-old, who battled substance addiction throughout his life, appeared on Dave Manheim's "Dopey" podcast, where he detailed the great lengths he went to get a prescription for the antidepressant Wellbutrin.
Rob and Michele Reiner Were Found Dead on December 14
Nick was arrested on December 14 for the alleged murders of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.
The filmmaker, who was also diagnosed with schizophrenia, told Dave that while he was a patient at the Alina Lodge addiction clinic, the staff couldn't give him any drugs or painkillers.
Therefore, he had to resort to other manipulative methods to get what he wanted.
Nick Reiner Once Threw a Rock Through a Window So He Could Get Pills
"I was, like, 'How do I show these mother f------ that I'm crazy?' So I was like, 'I'll throw a rock through a window,'" Nick recalled in the podcast chat.
He explained how he discovered a building at the sober facility that had a large glass window. As he was hurling the rock at the aperture, a woman saw him and alerted the staff. The workers then gave Nick the Wellbutrin that he so desired.
Elsewhere in the episode, Nick noted how he destroyed his parents' guesthouse because his addiction got the best of him.
Nick Reiner Was Under the Influence When He Trashed His Family's Guesthouse
“I got totally spun out on uppers, I think it was coke and something else, and I was up for days on end,” he said. “I started punching out different things in my guest house. I think I started with a TV, and then went over to a lamp, and then progressive…everything in the guest house got wrecked.”
He noted he did it because he was high, adding that when someone is under the influence, “You’re crazy! [There is] no logic.”
Nick also revealed how Rob helped him get down from a bad acid trip. After taking a tablet with a friend, Nick crawled into bed with the Princess Bride director and got comfortable as he was "tripping my a-- off."
He recalled Rob reassuring him: "Calm down, son. I used to do this in the '60s. You'll come down. It won't be forever."
"He just talked me down for like 8 hours straight ... We laid side-by-side in bed, looking up at the ceiling while he told me about the '60s," Nick added.