or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Nick Reiner
OK LogoNEWS

Nick Reiner's Violent Attempt to Get Medication Resurfaces After Parents' Gruesome Murders: 'How Do I Show Them I'm Crazy?'

image of An interview with Nick Reiner about his drug issues has resurfaced
Source: MEGA

Nick Reiner spoke about going through drastic measure to get medications — years before he allegedly killed his parents, Rob and Michele.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 22 2025, Published 12:29 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner's true colors shone through in a resurfaced interview in which he spoke about his 2015 film Becoming Charlie.

The 32-year-old, who battled substance addiction throughout his life, appeared on Dave Manheim's "Dopey" podcast, where he detailed the great lengths he went to get a prescription for the antidepressant Wellbutrin.

Article continues below advertisement

Rob and Michele Reiner Were Found Dead on December 14

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Rob and Michele Reiner were killed on December 14.
Source: MEGA

Rob and Michele Reiner were killed on December 14.

Nick was arrested on December 14 for the alleged murders of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

The filmmaker, who was also diagnosed with schizophrenia, told Dave that while he was a patient at the Alina Lodge addiction clinic, the staff couldn't give him any drugs or painkillers.

Therefore, he had to resort to other manipulative methods to get what he wanted.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner Once Threw a Rock Through a Window So He Could Get Pills

image of Nick Reiner revealed he once destroyed his parents' guesthouse while high.
Source: MEGA

Nick Reiner revealed he once destroyed his parents' guesthouse while high.

"I was, like, 'How do I show these mother f------ that I'm crazy?' So I was like, 'I'll throw a rock through a window,'" Nick recalled in the podcast chat.

He explained how he discovered a building at the sober facility that had a large glass window. As he was hurling the rock at the aperture, a woman saw him and alerted the staff. The workers then gave Nick the Wellbutrin that he so desired.

Elsewhere in the episode, Nick noted how he destroyed his parents' guesthouse because his addiction got the best of him.

MORE ON:
Nick Reiner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner Was Under the Influence When He Trashed His Family's Guesthouse

image of Nick Reiner was diagnosed with schizophrenia at one point.
Source: @michelereiner/Instagram

Nick Reiner was diagnosed with schizophrenia at one point.

“I got totally spun out on uppers, I think it was coke and something else, and I was up for days on end,” he said. “I started punching out different things in my guest house. I think I started with a TV, and then went over to a lamp, and then progressive…everything in the guest house got wrecked.”

He noted he did it because he was high, adding that when someone is under the influence, “You’re crazy! [There is] no logic.”

image of The 'Being Charlie' filmmaker was once on a bad acid trip that his father had to bring him down from.
Source: @michelereiner/Instagram

The 'Being Charlie' filmmaker was once on a bad acid trip that his father had to bring him down from.

Nick also revealed how Rob helped him get down from a bad acid trip. After taking a tablet with a friend, Nick crawled into bed with the Princess Bride director and got comfortable as he was "tripping my a-- off."

He recalled Rob reassuring him: "Calm down, son. I used to do this in the '60s. You'll come down. It won't be forever."

"He just talked me down for like 8 hours straight ... We laid side-by-side in bed, looking up at the ceiling while he told me about the '60s," Nick added.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.