BREAKING NEWS
NEWS

Rob Reiner's Son Nick Was 'Dark and Twisted' 10 Years Before Parents' Murders, Ex-Coworker Reveals: 'He Was Introverted'

photo of Nick and Rob Reiner.
Source: MEGA

Nick Reiner was arrested for the killings of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, on December 14.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 20 2025, Published 11:44 a.m. ET

Nick Reiner's former coworker revealed red flags he saw in his demeanor — 10 years before he was arrested for allegedly killing his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

Nick, 32, who is a drug addict, interned for Fox's hit sitcom Family Guy in 2014 after he finished rehab. A production assistant, who has opted to remain anonymous, worked with Nick on the show and recalled his strange behavior at the time.

Rob Reiner Got His Son His TV Internship

image of Rob and Michele Reiner were killed on December 14 at their home.
Source: @michelereiner/Instagram

Rob and Michele Reiner were killed on December 14 at their home.

The individual told Fox News in an interview published on December 20 how Nick seemed like a "dark, twisted, kind of rough kid."

"Really, the executive producers were like, ‘Just let him hang out. Like, he doesn’t need to have a lot of responsibility. Don't let him touch anything. Just let this kid hang out, it's a favor to his dad, who we adore, and he's trying to get back on his feet,'" he said, adding that the Princess Bride director scored his son the gig.

image of The 'Stand By Me' director had gotten his son the 'Family Guy' internship.
Source: MEGA

The 'Stand By Me' director had gotten his son the 'Family Guy' internship.

"I was really compelled by Nick Reiner," the man confessed. "He's stuck in my brain for all these years."

The person got close to Nick, as he shadowed him for several hours a day. "He felt like this really raw kid," he continued. "He had a very dark sense of humor. He was an introverted human; he wasn't very loud. But he was also funny, and he felt very human. I remember really liking him, like I thought he was a really nice kid."

The man explained how Nick had been homeless for a short time before getting the Family Guy internship and was trying to get his life back on track.

Rob Reiner

Nick Reiner Suffered From Drug and Mental Health Issues

image of Nick Reiner has been in and out of rehab for much of his life.
Source: @thekevinryder/Instagram

Nick Reiner has been in and out of rehab for much of his life.

Nick has suffered from drug abuse since he was 15, having been in rehab over 17 times throughout his life. The production assistant explained that the Being Charlie filmmaker "was not in the best mental health space" and was a "really troubled kid" during the time they collaborated together.

While the two men became friends while working, they didn't stay in touch once Nick's internship concluded. But when the man heard Rob and Michele were killed in their home on December 14, he thought about reaching out to Nick.

image of An individual who worked with Nick Reiner recalled him being a 'dark' and 'twisted' kid.
Source: MEGA

An individual who worked with Nick Reiner recalled him being a 'dark' and 'twisted' kid.

When word quickly spread that Nick himself was arrested and charged with first degree murder for the slayings of his parents, the person was shocked and decided not to talk to him.

"I went to send him a DM that was like, ‘Holy s---, man, if you need anything, hit me up,'" the individual said. "And then I kept reading, and it was like, ‘The son was apprehended at the scene.’ And I was just like, ‘This is crazy … I’m not going to send anyone a DM today.'"

