Rob Reiner's Son Nick Was 'Dark and Twisted' 10 Years Before Parents' Murders, Ex-Coworker Reveals: 'He Was Introverted'

Nick Reiner's former coworker revealed red flags he saw in his demeanor — 10 years before he was arrested for allegedly killing his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner. Nick, 32, who is a drug addict, interned for Fox's hit sitcom Family Guy in 2014 after he finished rehab. A production assistant, who has opted to remain anonymous, worked with Nick on the show and recalled his strange behavior at the time.

Rob Reiner Got His Son His TV Internship

Rob and Michele Reiner were killed on December 14 at their home.

The individual told Fox News in an interview published on December 20 how Nick seemed like a "dark, twisted, kind of rough kid." "Really, the executive producers were like, ‘Just let him hang out. Like, he doesn’t need to have a lot of responsibility. Don't let him touch anything. Just let this kid hang out, it's a favor to his dad, who we adore, and he's trying to get back on his feet,'" he said, adding that the Princess Bride director scored his son the gig.

The 'Stand By Me' director had gotten his son the 'Family Guy' internship.

"I was really compelled by Nick Reiner," the man confessed. "He's stuck in my brain for all these years." The person got close to Nick, as he shadowed him for several hours a day. "He felt like this really raw kid," he continued. "He had a very dark sense of humor. He was an introverted human; he wasn't very loud. But he was also funny, and he felt very human. I remember really liking him, like I thought he was a really nice kid." The man explained how Nick had been homeless for a short time before getting the Family Guy internship and was trying to get his life back on track.

Nick Reiner Suffered From Drug and Mental Health Issues

Nick Reiner has been in and out of rehab for much of his life.

Nick has suffered from drug abuse since he was 15, having been in rehab over 17 times throughout his life. The production assistant explained that the Being Charlie filmmaker "was not in the best mental health space" and was a "really troubled kid" during the time they collaborated together. While the two men became friends while working, they didn't stay in touch once Nick's internship concluded. But when the man heard Rob and Michele were killed in their home on December 14, he thought about reaching out to Nick.

Source: MEGA An individual who worked with Nick Reiner recalled him being a 'dark' and 'twisted' kid.