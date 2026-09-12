Nick Reiner Spends 33rd Birthday Behind Bars With 'No Special Treatment,' Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Representative Says
Sept. 12 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Nick Reiner will turn 33 on September 14 and will be spending his special day in jail, months after he was arrested for allegedly killing his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.
The Being Charlie filmmaker is currently sitting behind bars and is being held without bail at Los Angeles’ Twin Towers Correctional Facility.
Birthdays in Jail Are 'Treated Like Every Other Day'
“Birthdays are treated like every other day, no special treatment from LASD,” a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department representative told Page Six on September 12.
The spokesperson added loved ones hoping to send Nick birthday wishes will have to work around the prison's regular mail schedule.
“Inmates can still receive mail through normal channels and mail is inspected for any contraband before being given to the inmate,” they continued.
“Inmates have access to telephones in accordance to Module schedules and visits (both in person or video) There are no additional privileges for birthdays,” the individual said.
The rep went on: “If there was anything birthday related, the onus would be on the inmate’s family/friends/network to time the mail for it to arrive on the normal mail schedule.”
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“According to this schedule, September 14 will be a normal visiting day and no additional privileges are given for birthdays,” the spokesperson said.
They also noted there is a list of sweet snacks such as candy and desserts that are available for prisoners to buy at the facility's commissary.
The assortment includes Dolly Madison chocolate cupcakes selling for $1.85, Banana Deluxe Moon Pies for $1.66, chocolate chip cookies for $3.04, as well as Mascots mini peanut butter cups for $4.85.
Rob and Michele Reiner Were Found Dead on December 14, 2025
Rob and Michele were found stabbed to death at their Brentwood home on December 14, 2025. Nick was apprehended that same day and he pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder with special circumstances of multiple murders and personal use of a knife.
He is due back in court on September 15 for a for a pretrial hearing.
Nick's sister, Romy, 28, discovered the Princess Bride director's body in the master bedroom and was unaware at the time that her mother was also murdered.
Back in April, Rob and Michele's eldest son Jake, 35, discussed his parents’ passings for the first time in a Substack essay.
“We lost more than half of our family that night in the most violent way imaginable. Sure, any loss of a parent is devastating, but nothing compares to losing both of them at the same time and, on top of that, having your brother be at the center of it. It’s almost too impossible to process,” he wrote.