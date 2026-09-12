Nick Reiner Spends 33rd Birthday Behind Bars With 'No Special Treatment,' Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Representative Says

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner will turn 33 on September 14 and will be spending his special day in jail, months after he was arrested for allegedly killing his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner. The Being Charlie filmmaker is currently sitting behind bars and is being held without bail at Los Angeles’ Twin Towers Correctional Facility.

Article continues below advertisement

Birthdays in Jail Are 'Treated Like Every Other Day'

Source: MEGA Nick Reiner will turn 33 on September 14.

“Birthdays are treated like every other day, no special treatment from LASD,” a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department representative told Page Six on September 12. The spokesperson added loved ones hoping to send Nick birthday wishes will have to work around the prison's regular mail schedule.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @MICHELEREINER/INSTAGRAM Rob and Michele Reiner were murdered on December 14, 2025.

“Inmates can still receive mail through normal channels and mail is inspected for any contraband before being given to the inmate,” they continued. “Inmates have access to telephones in accordance to Module schedules and visits (both in person or video) There are no additional privileges for birthdays,” the individual said. The rep went on: “If there was anything birthday related, the onus would be on the inmate’s family/friends/network to time the mail for it to arrive on the normal mail schedule.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @MICHELEREINER/INSTAGRAM Nick Reiner was arrested shortly after his parents died.

“According to this schedule, September 14 will be a normal visiting day and no additional privileges are given for birthdays,” the spokesperson said. They also noted there is a list of sweet snacks such as candy and desserts that are available for prisoners to buy at the facility's commissary. The assortment includes Dolly Madison chocolate cupcakes selling for $1.85, Banana Deluxe Moon Pies for $1.66, chocolate chip cookies for $3.04, as well as Mascots mini peanut butter cups for $4.85.

Rob and Michele Reiner Were Found Dead on December 14, 2025

Source: MEGA Romy Reiner found her father's body in his Brentwood home.