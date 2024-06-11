Is Nicki Minaj 'Single'? Rapper Sparks Divorce Rumors With Cryptic 2-Word Tweet
Nicki Minaj loves to play games with her fans, which is why social media users were left answerless after the Queen of Rap posted a cryptic message.
On Monday, June 10, the 41-year-old sparked divorce rumors after she took to X (formerly named Twitter) with a two-word statement to fans.
"Yes. Single..." Minaj tweeted, as she sent fans into a frenzy trying to figure out if the "Starships" singer was teasing new music or hinting at trouble in paradise between the award-winning artist and her husband, Kenneth Petty — whom she shares her 3-year-old son, Papa Bear, with.
Within moments of uploading the tweet, Minaj's supporters flooded the social media app with responses debating what the "FTCU" rapper meant by the message.
"Before I react what are we talking about?" one fan asked, as another questioned, "music or your relationship status?"
A third X user noted, "dear rap girlies, this is how you pull a PR stunt. Literally two words and she ate," while a fourth admitted: "We love you no matter what. Idc if you’re single or dropping a new single. I’m ready."
A fifth user begged Minaj for further information, insisting: "We need more details than that."
Many of Minaj's admirers aren't the biggest fan of her husband, as they feel the brunette bombshell could do better than marrying a convicted s-- offender.
The "Anaconda" hitmaker tied the knot with Petty in 2019 — more than two decades after he was convicted for the first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995.
Petty spent four years in a New York prison for the crime after being accused by the teenager of sexually assaulting her at knifepoint. He was also 16 at the time of the alleged incident.
In July 2022, Petty was sentenced to three years of probation after pleading guilty to failing to register as a s-- offender in the state of California in 2020.
Earlier this year, Minaj's husband was granted permission to travel with her on the international leg of her ongoing Pink Friday 2 World Tour in order to provide childcare for their toddler.
Aside from the cryptic tweet, the couple has shown no signs of tension nor a rift in their marriage after four years together.
Prior to igniting a romantic relationship with Petty upon reconnecting in 2018, Minaj had dated fellow rapper Meek Mill from 2015 to 2017.
Before Mill, she was involved in a long-term, 12-year romance with Safaree Samuels until 2014.