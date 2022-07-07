Paying The PriceWhy Was Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Sentenced To Three Years Probation & In-Home Detention?
Kenneth Petty was sentenced on Wednesday, July 6, to three years probation and a year of home detention after failing to register as a sex offender in Los Angeles, it was reported.
According to the US Attorney’s Office, per Page Six, Nicki Minaj's husband was also ordered to pay a $55,000 fine following his March 2020 arrest for failing to register as a sex offender in California, which he was order to do in November 2019.
Before Petty, 44, tied the knot with the rapper, 39, in October 2019 and moved out of New York, he was convicted of attempting to rape a then-16-year-old girl in 1994 and spent four years behind bars. Petty was required by law at the time to register as a sex offender in New York.
In September 2021, Petty's alleged victim, Jennifer Hough, spoke out about the apparent encounter during an appearance on The Real in which she claimed he approached her at a bus stop, pulled a knife on her and led her to a house, where the alleged incident took place.
"I knew what he wanted," Hough reportedly recalled. "He pushed me down on the bed, we wrestled for my clothes."
After allegedly escaping the house, Hough made her way to school and told security about what occurred. Petty was arrested later that day, per the outlet.
Minaj has stood by her husband's side even before Hough filed a lawsuit against the couple in August 2021, claiming they "directly and indirectly harassed," bribed and threatened her to take back her sexual assault claims.
Addressing the alleged incident via Instagram in 2018, the "Super Bass" artist wrote, "He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship. But go awf, [sic] internet, y’all can’t run my life. y’all can’t even run y’all own life."
OK! reported in January that Minaj was dropped from Hough's lawsuit, though she has since maintained that Hough filed the suit in the hopes of scoring a big pay day, as her claims only came up after she found out Petty was married to the artist.