Before Petty, 44, tied the knot with the rapper, 39, in October 2019 and moved out of New York, he was convicted of attempting to rape a then-16-year-old girl in 1994 and spent four years behind bars. Petty was required by law at the time to register as a sex offender in New York.

In September 2021, Petty's alleged victim, Jennifer Hough, spoke out about the apparent encounter during an appearance on The Real in which she claimed he approached her at a bus stop, pulled a knife on her and led her to a house, where the alleged incident took place.

"I knew what he wanted," Hough reportedly recalled. "He pushed me down on the bed, we wrestled for my clothes."