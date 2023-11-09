OK Magazine
Marital Issues? Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty's Relationship 'Got Testy' After the Birth of Their Son

Source: Mega
By:

Nov. 9 2023

Nicki Minaj admitted her and Kenneth Petty’s relationship has not always been at its best.

In a recent interview, the “Super Bass” singer revealed that she and her hubby went through a rough patch in 2020 after the birth of their son, whom Minaj calls “Papa Bear.”

Source: Mega

Nicki Minaj married Kenneth Petty in 2019.

During the sit down, the star revealed she and Petty raised their infant son without any help other than a few visits from a grandparent.

“I’m not going to lie, things got testy between us,” she said in the interview, published Thursday, November 9. “Because of our history, I think we knew we’d get past it. But there’s no such thing as confidence in parenthood.”

She continued: “I kind of wish that someone had told me — although I’m sure I wouldn’t have been able to understand it — that there’s a level of anxiety, and you think it’s going to go away, but in fact it gets scarier."

“So often you think: I don’t know how to do this!” she confessed.

Source: Mega

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty share one son.

Minaj also talked about her parenting choices for Papa Bear, including her decision to not allow him to eat sweets or drink juice.

“Illnesses like diabetes run in our community,” she explained. “I’m not in favor of body positivity if it means unhealthy bodies. That’s bull. It’s not believable, so let’s stop pretending.”

Source: Mega

Kenneth Petty was convicted of rape.

As OK! previously reported, Minaj has not only had to navigate marital issues with Petty, but has dealt with her lover’s legal issues as well.

Petty served more than four years in prison for being convicted of attempted rape in April 1995, and this September, he was placed under house arrest for threatening Cardi B’s husband, Offset.

Source: mega

Nicki Minaj is a Grammy winner.

Despite these legal woes, Minaj has always stuck by her man. In 2022, the rapper slammed The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais for interviewing Jennifer Hough, the woman who accused Minaj's husband of sexual assault.

“It’s because they wanted ratings,” the mother-of-one claimed of the 2021 conversation. “And the next thing that happens to them, they are canceled. And now this lady is on one of the Real Housewives talking about, ‘Leave my son alone! Don’t leave comments under my son’s page!'”

Source: OK!

“B---- if you can’t stand to feel the motherf------ heat then get the f--- out the kitchen b----!” Minaj said before taking a shot at Beauvais' former marriage to Mike Nilon, whom she was married to from 2001 to 2011. “Did you care about my motherf------ son b----? Did you care about my motherf------ son h--? I see why that white man left you b----! Disgusting!”

