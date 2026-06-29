Nicki Minaj Thanks Elon Musk for 'Saving Free Speech' in Bizarre Cleavage-Baring Selfie for Tesla Founder's Birthday

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Nicki Minaj shared a bizarre message for Elon Musk's birthday. On Sunday, June 28, the rapper posted a message on X as the Tesla founder turned 55, writing, "Thank you for saving free speech, Elon. Happy Birthday 🎉🎉🎉 Love always 🫶🏽 From Gag City & the Barbz! 🩷🎀."

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Source: @nickiminaj/x Nicki Minaj shared this photo in honor of Elon Musk's birthday.

In the photo, the mother-of-one, 43, was rocking red hair and wearing a low-cut black shirt as she looked at the camera, while Musk donned a black jacket on top of a black shirt. Fans were confused by the upload, with one replying, "since when does Nicki Minaj hang out with Elon Musk?🤔 unexpected lol." "And yet thousands of accounts are being restricted for 'unauthentic behavior.' Free speech, my a--," someone else said, with a third writing, "This b---- is so delusional now. F------ disgrace from who I grew up knowing."

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Fans Wondered If the Photo Was Real

Source: MEGA Social media users want the married vocalist to have a baby with Elon Musk.

Others thought the selfie wasn't authentic, with one critic writing, "this is AI right? love u but cmon now 💛." "Why does everything looks like Ai to me ?😭 I’m cooked," another person penned, while a third said, "I can’t tell if this is Ai.. 🙂." Meanwhile, many people commented and encouraged Minaj to have a baby with the businessman, who currently has 14 kids with four different women. However, she is still married to Kenneth Petty.

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Nicki Minaj Loves the POTUS

Source: @nickiminajofflcial/Instagram;MEGA The mom-of-one called herself the 'president's No. 1 fan.'

While it's unclear how well Minaj knows Musk, she began loudly supporting Donald Trump, 80, earlier this year, even holding his hand at the January Trump Accounts Summit. "I am probably the president's No. 1 fan, and that's not going to change," she declared at the time. "The hate — or what people have to say — it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. And it's going to motivate all of us to support him more," Minaj continued. "We're not going to let them get away with bullying him. He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen?"

Nicki Minaj Claims 'Many' Stars Secretly Voted for Donald Trump

Source: MEGA The rapper likened Donald Trump's aura to that of Marilyn Monroe.