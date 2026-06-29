Nicki Minaj Thanks Elon Musk for 'Saving Free Speech' in Bizarre Cleavage-Baring Selfie for Tesla Founder's Birthday
June 29 2026, Updated 5:07 p.m. ET
Nicki Minaj shared a bizarre message for Elon Musk's birthday.
On Sunday, June 28, the rapper posted a message on X as the Tesla founder turned 55, writing, "Thank you for saving free speech, Elon. Happy Birthday 🎉🎉🎉 Love always 🫶🏽 From Gag City & the Barbz! 🩷🎀."
In the photo, the mother-of-one, 43, was rocking red hair and wearing a low-cut black shirt as she looked at the camera, while Musk donned a black jacket on top of a black shirt.
Fans were confused by the upload, with one replying, "since when does Nicki Minaj hang out with Elon Musk?🤔 unexpected lol."
"And yet thousands of accounts are being restricted for 'unauthentic behavior.' Free speech, my a--," someone else said, with a third writing, "This b---- is so delusional now. F------ disgrace from who I grew up knowing."
Fans Wondered If the Photo Was Real
Others thought the selfie wasn't authentic, with one critic writing, "this is AI right? love u but cmon now 💛."
"Why does everything looks like Ai to me ?😭 I’m cooked," another person penned, while a third said, "I can’t tell if this is Ai.. 🙂."
Meanwhile, many people commented and encouraged Minaj to have a baby with the businessman, who currently has 14 kids with four different women. However, she is still married to Kenneth Petty.
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Nicki Minaj Loves the POTUS
While it's unclear how well Minaj knows Musk, she began loudly supporting Donald Trump, 80, earlier this year, even holding his hand at the January Trump Accounts Summit.
"I am probably the president's No. 1 fan, and that's not going to change," she declared at the time.
"The hate — or what people have to say — it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. And it's going to motivate all of us to support him more," Minaj continued. "We're not going to let them get away with bullying him. He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen?"
Nicki Minaj Claims 'Many' Stars Secretly Voted for Donald Trump
She also defended the controversial POTUS while speaking to TIME, sharing, "It's the same way Marilyn Monroe represents a vibe. Donald Trump is his own vibe."
"Many celebrities feel the way I do, but they don’t say it," she insisted.
"Sometimes you just need one brave person to get the brunt of the impact. I think I am the catalyst for that change..." the "Super Bass" vocalist expressed. "Hopefully when they see me and hear me speak and feel my energy, that will make them say, 'You know what: Who am I afraid of? What am I afraid of?'"